Re: ROAD CLOSURE - I 89 SB MM 98.0

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police – Williston

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 South Bound is going to be shut down in the area of Mile Marker 98.0 due to a roadway conditions and multiple slides offs.

Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

