SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Spearfish Colorado Boulevard Corridor Study

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

Contact: Tammy Williams, 605-295-7212

SPEARFISH, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the City of Spearfish and HDR, Inc., will hold an open house public meeting at High Plains Western Heritage Center (825 Heritage Dr.) in Spearfish on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. (MT).

The purpose of this open house public meeting is to discuss and gather input to help shape the long-range vision of the Colorado Boulevard corridor. The public meeting will be informal, consisting of a presentation and one-on-one discussion with the study team. The presentation will take place at 5:45 p.m. Afterward, members of the study team will be available with displays to discuss the study, gather input on issues and needs along this corridor, and answer questions. During this time, the public will also have the opportunity to submit written comments. Comments will be accepted until Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting to ensure accommodations are available.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, presentation materials will be available on the study website at www.ColoradoBlvdCorridorStudy.com starting the day of the public meeting. The website also allows for online comments to be submitted through Thursday, March 2, 2023.

For more information on the study, contact SDDOT representative Tammy Williams at 605-295-7212 or by email at Tammy.Williams@state.sd.us.

