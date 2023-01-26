Water Purifier in Malaysia Market Is Expected to Generate $536.6 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Customers' purchasing power grows in tandem with their income levels, raising their standard of living. Furthermore, increased municipal supply of safe water and improved water recycling treatments in developing countries such as Malaysia drive demand for water purification systems. Certain developing countries, including Malaysia, have seen their discretionary income rise due to population skill growth and increased employment in service-oriented industries. As a result, the Malaysian market for water purifiers has expanded, as has the demand for water filtration systems in these fields.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Malaysia Water Purifier market is expected to account for $256.3 million in 2021 and to grow at an 8.1% CAGR to $536.6 million by 2031. The report examines changing market dynamics, major segments, the value chain, the competitive scenario, and the regional landscape. This research can help market leaders, investors, shareholders, and startups develop long-term growth strategies and gain a competitive advantage.



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $256.3 million Market Size in 2031 $536.6 million CAGR 8.1% No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments covered Technology, End User, Distribution Channel, and Portability. Drivers Surge in incidence of waterborne diseases

Upsurge in concern towards health

Development of the food and beverage industry Opportunities Surge in awareness about purified water Restraints High maintenance cost of water purifiers



Covid-19 Scenario:



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the Malaysia Water Purifier market. The increased demand for water purifiers to combat waterborne diseases led to increased demand for water purifiers.

During the pandemic, the demand for water purifiers increased significantly for establishments such as hospitals, covid relief centers, and vaccination centers. The purifiers were provided by many companies through their CSR initiatives, leading to an increase in the sales of water purifiers in Malaysia.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the Malaysia Water Purifier market based on technology, end user, distribution channel, and portability. Tables and figures are used in the study to discuss segments and their sub-segments thoroughly. Market participants and investors can plan their strategies based on the top revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments in the research.

Based on technology, the RO purifier segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than 65% of the Malaysia Water Purifier market. It is expected to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period. The RO purifier segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

In terms of end users, the residential sector accounted for the largest share in 2021, making for about two-thirds of the Malaysia Water Purifier market. This segment is anticipated to continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the industry's forecast period. But from 2022 to 2031, the commercial water purifier segment is anticipated to have the most significant CAGR of 8.6%.

The retail segment of the distribution channel held close to 75% of the Malaysia Water Purifier market in 2021, according to the distribution channel, and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position over the course of the forecast period. During the forecast period, the online segment is expected to increase at the highest CAGR of 9.6%.

Based on portability, non-portable water purifiers had the most significant market share in Malaysia in 2021, accounting for more than 95% of the market. It is anticipated that they would continue to hold the majority of the market in revenue until 2031. Additionally, during the projected period, the portable water purifier segment is anticipated to have the quickest CAGR of 9.8%.

Leading market players of the Malaysia Water Purifier market analyzed in the research include Amway (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., Bio Pure (Elken Global Sdn. Bhd.), Coway (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., CUCKOO, International (Mal) Sdn. Bhd., Diamond (Malaysia), LG Electronics Inc., Nesh Malaysia, Panasonic Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., SK Magic (Malaysia).

These important market players for water purifiers in Malaysia are thoroughly examined in the study. These businesses have implemented different strategies to grow their market share and maintain dominating positions in various geographies, including new product releases, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others. The study highlights company performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic actions made by market participants to illustrate the competitive environment.



