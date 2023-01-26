Falcon Air Conditioning Announces the Inflation Reduction Act is Saving the Average American Household Up to $22,000 Over 10 Years.

MESA, UNITED STATES, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 can save the average American household up to $2,200 per year over a 10-year period. Since saving money is more important now than ever, you should know there are more ways to save on home energy bills. Some of these include having a properly running heating and cooling unit. It's important to never put off air conditioner repair should the need arise. Scheduling annual air conditioning service can help deter complex repair issues.





Which Air Conditioner Is Most Energy-Efficient?

Among some of the most talked about subjects today, is energy efficiency. It's a popular topic and for good reason. Energy efficiency is a measure of how much money you can save on your appliances and systems. Most any hvac contractor will say it is wise to find the most efficient air conditioner, as cooling and heating systems account for the majority of our energy bills.

What is the most efficient type of air conditioner? What is the best type of air conditioner? Is it a packaged unit? By far, a ductless mini split is the most energy-efficient air conditioner on the market today. It is a worthwhile investment for the savings alone.

How to know the efficiency of an air conditioner.

The SEER rating is one way to determine an air conditioner's efficiency. The SEER rating measures the indoor cooling capacity of an air conditioner divided by the amount of energy it uses to maintain the temperature. The indoor temperature is constant throughout these cycles, but the outdoor temperature can vary from lower to higher temperatures to give you realistic results.

A SEER rating does not guarantee that the AC unit performs at an average or constant rate. It is, however, an indication of the highest efficiency the unit can achieve. This is the industry standard, so it's a great way for you to compare air conditioners. If you are considering ac installation, be sure to ask about which units are recommended for high-efficiency ratings.





Will the Inflation Reduction Act help me save money?

The Inflation Reduction Act provides homeowners in the United States, who have installed heat pumps in their residences. These incentives can help save up to 25% on heating and cooling bills. No rebates appear to be offered for heat pump repair at this time, but it's best to check with your local state agency.

The Act has been signed into law, and it promises to help boost clean energy production and lower the cost of heating and cooling in homes. The Act offers rebates for installing new high-efficiency heat pumps.

For a moderate-income household, a rebate for a new heat pump can save up to 50% of the costs. Low-income households can qualify for a rebate of up to 100% of the cost of a new heat pump.









Heat pumps are part of an effort to reduce pollution and greenhouse gases. It's also part of a grid-wide transition to cleaner, cheaper sources of electricity. This reduces the cost of energy to consumers, while also lowering the overall cost of running a household.

In addition to the rebates, the Inflation Reduction Act includes incentives for heat pumps and other green home improvements. Homeowners can save up to $220 a year for the next decade by installing certain high-efficiency systems.

