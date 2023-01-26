Equitable Bank increases prime rate

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Equitable Bank (the "Bank" or "Equitable"), a wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc. (the "Company") EQB EQB today announced it is increasing its prime lending rate by 25 basis points to 6.70% from 6.45%. Equitable's wholly owned subsidiary Concentra Bank is also increasing its prime lending rate by 25 basis points to 6.70% from 6.45%. Both rates are effective January 26, 2023.

About Equitable Bank

EQB Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange EQB and serves more than 370,000 people across Canada through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank's wholly owned subsidiary Concentra Bank supports credit unions across Canada, which collectively serve more than 5 million members. Equitable Bank has more than $100 billion in combined assets under management and administration, with a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded more than 50 years ago, Canada's Challenger Bank™ provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

