Titan Health Offers Revenue Cycle Management and Solutions for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers

Titan Health Management Solutions helps healthcare providers optimize revenue cycle management to ensure claims are correctly paid. Titan Health reviews thousands of claims annually and collects millions in revenue for clients.

Titan Health Management Solutions’ founders created the company after experiencing firsthand how frustrating the reimbursement process could be for healthcare providers. Titan Health’s staff of industry experts leverage their knowledge of claim payment to ensure hospitals and healthcare providers are fully paid for the lifesaving care they provide. 

“We combine advanced technology with decades of claim payment and auditing expertise to reveal underpayment patterns in hospital claims,” Titan Health founders said. “Teams of highly-skilled billing and collection professionals then target those claims for maximum revenue recovery.”

Adapting to a changing industry

Using its proprietary METIS software, the collection professionals at Titan Health make a positive difference for clients and their patients with technological innovation and decades of experience. 

“As hospitals face the challenges of unpredictable revenue, evolving changes in contracts and coding, and a high volume of open and aged accounts, we are ready and able to help you navigate the toughest revenue cycle challenges,” Titan Health representatives said.

Hospitals and healthcare providers can lose millions to denied and underpaid claims yearly but often need more time or staff to follow up and keep their books balanced. Titan Health has extensive experience working with insurance companies to ensure hospitals receive the correct payments and balance their books. 

Flexible services and solutions

Titan Health offers various services to help clients recover revenue and build toward a financially stable future.

-  Zero balance audit and recovery
Analyze paid claims to ensure they were coded correctly and appropriately processed.
-  Analysis and recovery
Review unpaid and underpaid claims and attempt to collect outstanding balances.
-  Workers’ Compensation claim recovery
Address the unique revenue recovery challenges of workers comp.
-  ERISA solutions
Complex revenue recovery method requiring expert assistance.
-  Staff augmentation solutions
Secure well-trained and capable personnel to augment staffing challenges.
-  Open account reconciliation
Evaluate and pursue viable claims.
-  Denial management
Review and appeal applicable denied or partially denied claims.
-  Capital cost recovery
Coordinate capital cost reimbursement from Medicare plans.
-  Special projects
Apply Titan Health’s billing and collection expertise to special revenue cycle challenges.

Meet Titan Health

Titan Health Management Solutions is a full-service revenue cycle solutions provider with in-depth knowledge of the market from payers to providers. The company works with organizations to create long-term sustainable financial performance through collaboration, innovation, and targeted feedback focused on continual improvement. 

A history of success

Titan Health’s hospital revenue cycle management has successfully recovered more than $523 million for clients across the country, reviewing nearly 800,000 individual patient accounts with advanced AI analysis and experienced human billing specialists and accountants. 

Conclusion

Visit the company's website to learn more about Titan Health Management Solutions and the potential benefits they can offer. 

Titan Health Management Solutions


Sonal


Website:https://www.titan-health.com

