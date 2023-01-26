Global Apparel Business Report 2022: Divestments and Mergers; Circularity; Investments; Joint Ventures, Cooperation, Licensing and Distribution; Market Forecasts; and New Facilities
This report provides information, analysis and valuable insight into developments relating to the global apparel industry in the following categories: acquisitions, divestments and mergers; circularity; investments; joint ventures, cooperation, licensing and distribution; market forecasts; and new facilities.
Brands, companies, other organisations and initiatives featured in this report include:
- Archroma
- CleanKore
- Epic Group
- The European Apparel and Textile Confederation (Euratex)
- Fashion for Good
- Inditex
- Indorama Ventures (IVL)
- Infinited Fiber Company
- Polybion
- Recover
- Stony Creek Colors
- Sysav
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTMENTS AND MERGERS
- Indorama Ventures (IVL) has acquired the yarn division of Tollegno 1900
CIRCULARITY
- Epic Group and CleanKore have entered into a joint venture agreement to scale up CleanKore's patented yarn dyeing technology
- Euratex has launched an initiative called ReHubs which aims to recycle 2.5 mn tons of textile waste a year by 2030
- Fashion for Good has launched a new pilot operation, called Sorting for Circularity Project, which relates to the recycling of textile waste
INVESTMENTS
- Infinited Fiber Company has secured more than Euro100 mn worth of investment from Inditex relating to the supply of Infinna Fibre
- Polybion has secured US$4.4 mn worth of investment to scale up production of its Celium artificial leather material
JOINT VENTURES, COOPERATION, LICENSING AND DISTRIBUTION
- Archroma and Stony Creek Colors have signed a partnership agreement relating to the production of a plant-based indigo dye called IndiGold
- Recover and Sysav have signed a partnership agreement relating to the recycling of post-consumer textile waste
MARKET FORECASTS
- Consumer expenditure on clothing and footwear in the Americas is forecast to grow by 2.8% per annum between 2021 and 2026
NEW FACILITIES
- Infinited Fiber Company has selected a site for a Euro400 mn facility for producing Infinna fibre
