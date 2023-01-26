Global Apparel Business Report 2022: Divestments and Mergers; Circularity; Investments; Joint Ventures, Cooperation, Licensing and Distribution; Market Forecasts; and New Facilities

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Apparel Markets: Business Update, 2022 - Part Three" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides information, analysis and valuable insight into developments relating to the global apparel industry in the following categories: acquisitions, divestments and mergers; circularity; investments; joint ventures, cooperation, licensing and distribution; market forecasts; and new facilities.

Brands, companies, other organisations and initiatives featured in this report include:

Archroma

CleanKore

Epic Group

The European Apparel and Textile Confederation (Euratex)

Fashion for Good

Inditex

Indorama Ventures (IVL)

Infinited Fiber Company

Polybion

Recover

Stony Creek Colors

Sysav

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTMENTS AND MERGERS

Indorama Ventures (IVL) has acquired the yarn division of Tollegno 1900

CIRCULARITY

Epic Group and CleanKore have entered into a joint venture agreement to scale up CleanKore's patented yarn dyeing technology

Euratex has launched an initiative called ReHubs which aims to recycle 2.5 mn tons of textile waste a year by 2030

Fashion for Good has launched a new pilot operation, called Sorting for Circularity Project, which relates to the recycling of textile waste

INVESTMENTS

Infinited Fiber Company has secured more than Euro100 mn worth of investment from Inditex relating to the supply of Infinna Fibre

worth of investment from Inditex relating to the supply of Infinna Fibre Polybion has secured US$4.4 mn worth of investment to scale up production of its Celium artificial leather material

JOINT VENTURES, COOPERATION, LICENSING AND DISTRIBUTION

Archroma and Stony Creek Colors have signed a partnership agreement relating to the production of a plant-based indigo dye called IndiGold

Recover and Sysav have signed a partnership agreement relating to the recycling of post-consumer textile waste

MARKET FORECASTS

Consumer expenditure on clothing and footwear in the Americas is forecast to grow by 2.8% per annum between 2021 and 2026

NEW FACILITIES

Infinited Fiber Company has selected a site for a Euro400 mn facility for producing Infinna fibre

