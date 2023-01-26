The most valuable sports NFT ever, "The Jordan," by Piero Di Muro

Piero Di Muro, a digital artist, has released an artwork that aims to become the most valuable sports NFT in history. It is a unique and exclusive work for the most ambitious collector. A limited edition that can achieve a historical record in the NFT world.

Piero Di Muro, a talented artist, has unveiled the creation of a new Non-Fungible Token (NFT) titled "The Jordan”(official website). The token wants to be the most valuable sports NFT in history. The NFT, now available for purchase, represents a picture taken of the Michael Jordan statue at the United Center in Chicago and is priced at 2362 ETH on Opensea.

The Jordan is painted in grayscale, using tempera and brushes for its development. It required significant work and dedication over a long period, and it is a symbol of greatness. The price has been chosen based on the player´s number (23), adding the titles of the NBA (6) and the Olympic Games achieved (2). The goal is to beat Messi’s “The Golden One“ NFT.

The Jordan NFT has been created using cutting-edge blockchain technology, ensuring authenticity and rarity. In addition to "The Jordan" NFT, Piero Di Muro has launched four other collections available on OpenSea; "Majestic Figures," "Sicilia Vibes,” “Hokkaido Trip,” and “Kansas Road.” Priced from 0,1 ETH.

These collections are related to abstract art. “I´m excited to share my vision with the world,” said Piero Di Muro. "NFTs are the future of art collecting, and these four collections are a great way for art and sports enthusiasts to discover my work and be the owner of it."

Piero Di Muro is excited to be at the forefront of this movement and invites art and sports enthusiasts to visit his social media profile, Twitter , to discover more about "The Jordan" NFT and the other collections available.

NFTs are becoming increasingly popular for owning and collecting unique digital assets, and the sports industry is no exception. The creation of "The Jordan" NFT by Piero Di Muro is a prime example of the potential for NFTs to revolutionize the thinking process about collecting and owning sports memorabilia.

"NFTs will change how we think about collecting, owning, and investing in art and sports collectibles. My goal is to be at the forefront of this movement and to continue creating unique digital assets that collectors will treasure for years to come," said Piero Di Muro.

Conclusion

Piero Di Muro is an artist known for his attention to detail and commitment to quality, and his latest NFT is no exception. "The Jordan" is a must-have for any sports fan or collector and is sure to become the most valuable sports NFT in history; which has been released on a symbolic date on January 23, 2023.

Media Contact

PDM

Piero Di Muro

United States