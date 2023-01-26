Latvian Entrepreneur Creates Award-Winning Sequin Walls

Datsa Gaile is a proud Latvian-born entrepreneur who came to England in 2004 with big dreams and limited resources. With only a basic grasp of English, she took on any job she could find to make ends meet, ultimately settling in Mansfield.

While working full-time and raising two sons as a single mother, Datsa also attended university to study business. After achieving success in her council job, Datsa strove for something more — and thus Solaair™ Sequin Walls UK was born and she got exclusive right to set up and be the main distributor for this brand.

Solaair™ Sequin Walls UK is a multi-award winning company that provides beautiful custom-made sequin walls for every kind of event or setting imaginable. Working closely with customers to create exactly what they want right down to the smallest detail, Solaair™Sequin Walls UK has become the go-to choice for celebrities like Gemma Collins and Amanda Holden, as well as TV shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and awards ceremonies.

Quality materials coupled with an environmentally conscious ethos, mean that their walls not only add a showstopping feature wherever they’re used, but do so without compromising on sustainability or eco-friendliness.

Solaair’s™ Sequin Walls UK mission is to bring happiness to their clients through reliable service whilst remaining true to their company’s ethics and beliefs. And it’s this drive that has enabled Datsa Gaile to grow her business. From humble beginnings starting in Mansfield, Solaair™ Sequin Walls UK has exclusive rights and they now manufacture its walls within the EU in the Czech Republic and exports them across Europe too.

Such success doesn’t come easily though; it requires dedication and hard work – two things which Datsa Gaile understands all too well having experienced first hand just how difficult it can be starting out when you have nothing but ambition on your side.

Nevertheless, determined never to be held back by her circumstances again, Datsa devoted her time researching the market demand before launching Solaair™ Sequin Walls UK – an investment which has certainly paid off!

Today she stands proud at the head of a successful business which continues to expand year after year.

Learn more about Solaair™ Sequin Walls UK here: (Sequin Backdrops & Shimmer Walls | SolaAir Sequin Walls UK / All Things Decor Ltd)

