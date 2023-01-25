When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: January 25, 2023 FDA Publish Date: January 25, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Snack Food Item

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared peanut allergen Company Name: Snack Innovations, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Mini Rice Cake Bites and Popcorn

Snack Innovations Inc. of Piscataway, NJ is issuing a voluntary recall on several batches of Drizzilicious branded mini rice cake bites, and drizzled popcorn products with the lot numbers listed below due to an undeclared peanut residue. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The Drizzilicious products listed below were distributed nationwide through retail stores, and online ecommerce sites like Amazon.

Product size Flavor Lot Code Best by UPC Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Birthday Cake N3-11BHNV3552 21SEP2023 4oz - 857900005402

.74oz -

857900005419 Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Birthday Cake N3-11BHNV3462 12SEP2023 Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Birthday Cake N3-21BHNV0093 09OCT2023 Drizzilicious drizzled Popcorn 3.6oz Bags Birthday Cake Popcorn N3-11BHNV3322 28JUL2023 857900005525 Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Cinnamon Swirl N3-11BHNV3562 22SEP2023 4oz - 857900005167

.74oz -

857900005181 Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Cinnamon Swirl N4-11BHNV0163 16OCT2023 Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Cinnamon Swirl N3-11BHNV0053 05OCT2023 Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Cookies & Cream N4-11BHNV0183 18OCT2023 4oz -857900005167 .74oz -

857900005181 Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Cookies & Cream N3-11BHNV0093 09OCT2023 Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Salted Caramel N3-11BHNV0083 08OCT2023 4oz - 857900005167

.74oz -

857900005181 Drizzilicious mini rice cakes 32-ct Variety box Variety (3-Flavors) N4-11BHNV3562 9/22/2023 853762002993 Drizzilicious mini rice cakes 32-ct Variety box Variety (3-Flavors) N4-21BHNV3532 9/19/2023

The products are packaged in Drizzilicious branded pillow bags and/or stand-up zip pouches and must have one of the lot codes listed above printed on the back of the bag.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

This voluntary recall was initiated as of the result of a recall that was initiated by one of our ingredient suppliers. Our supplier notified us that they discovered undeclared peanut residue in one of the sub-ingredients used in the process of making our products.

Consumers who have a peanut allergy should not eat any remaining product and are advised to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you are not allergic to Peanuts the products are safe for consumption.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-888-445-5122 or visit our website at https://www.drizzilicious.com/recall/food-safety