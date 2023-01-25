Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan discussed issues of delimitation of the bottom of the Caspian Sea

25/01/2023

On January 24-25, 2023, a regular meeting of the Joint Working Group on the delimitation of the bottom of the Caspian Sea between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan was held in Ashgabat.

The delegation of Turkmenistan was headed by the director of the Institute of the Caspian Sea, Special Representative of Turkmenistan for the Caspian Sea M.Atajanov, the Azerbaijani delegation – by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Borders and the Caspian Sea Kh.Khalafov.

The meeting was attended by representatives of relevant ministries and state agencies of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting of the Joint Working Group, the discussion of the provisions of the draft Agreement between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan on the delimitation of the bottom of the Caspian Sea between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan continued.