COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
- FDA Publish Date:
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Snack Food Item
Allergens
- Reason for Announcement:
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared peanut allergen
- Company Name:
- Snack Innovations, Inc.
- Brand Name:
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
Product Description
Mini Rice Cake Bites and Popcorn
Company Announcement
Snack Innovations Inc. of Piscataway, NJ is issuing a voluntary recall on several batches of Drizzilicious branded mini rice cake bites, and drizzled popcorn products with the lot numbers listed below due to an undeclared peanut residue. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The Drizzilicious products listed below were distributed nationwide through retail stores, and online ecommerce sites like Amazon.
Product size
Flavor Lot Code
Best by
UPC
|Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags
|Birthday Cake
|N3-11BHNV3552
|21SEP2023
|4oz - 857900005402
.74oz -
857900005419
|Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags
|Birthday Cake
|N3-11BHNV3462
|12SEP2023
|Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags
|Birthday Cake
|N3-21BHNV0093
|09OCT2023
|Drizzilicious drizzled Popcorn 3.6oz Bags
|Birthday Cake Popcorn
|N3-11BHNV3322
|28JUL2023
|857900005525
|Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags
|Cinnamon Swirl
|N3-11BHNV3562
|22SEP2023
|4oz - 857900005167
.74oz -
857900005181
|Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags
|Cinnamon Swirl
|N4-11BHNV0163
|16OCT2023
|Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags
|Cinnamon Swirl
|N3-11BHNV0053
|05OCT2023
|Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags
|Cookies & Cream
|N4-11BHNV0183
|18OCT2023
|4oz -857900005167 .74oz -
857900005181
|Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags
|Cookies & Cream
|N3-11BHNV0093
|09OCT2023
|Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags
|Salted Caramel
|N3-11BHNV0083
|08OCT2023
|4oz - 857900005167
.74oz -
857900005181
|Drizzilicious mini rice cakes 32-ct Variety box
|Variety (3-Flavors)
|N4-11BHNV3562
|9/22/2023
|853762002993
|Drizzilicious mini rice cakes 32-ct Variety box
|Variety (3-Flavors)
|N4-21BHNV3532
|9/19/2023
The products are packaged in Drizzilicious branded pillow bags and/or stand-up zip pouches and must have one of the lot codes listed above printed on the back of the bag.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
This voluntary recall was initiated as of the result of a recall that was initiated by one of our ingredient suppliers. Our supplier notified us that they discovered undeclared peanut residue in one of the sub-ingredients used in the process of making our products.
Consumers who have a peanut allergy should not eat any remaining product and are advised to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you are not allergic to Peanuts the products are safe for consumption.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-888-445-5122 or visit our website at https://www.drizzilicious.com/recall/food-safety
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Snack Innovations, Inc.
- 1-888-445-5122