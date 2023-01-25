Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Invest $6 Million in Livestock and Forage Research

CANADA, January 25 - Released on January 25, 2023

A total of $6 million in funding was announced today by Canada’s Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau and Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit for livestock and forage research activities.

Provided through the Agriculture Development Fund (ADF), funded under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, this will support a total of 34 new scientific projects for 2023.

“The work of Canadian scientists is helping to make our agricultural sector the leader it is, both in terms of productivity and sustainable development,” said Bibeau. “Our government will continue to invest in this vital research to support the success of our producers.”

“Scientific research is the engine that drives innovation and competitiveness, and helps keep Saskatchewan’s world-class agriculture producers doing what they do best,” Marit said. “These investments enable researchers and institutions to do the work that helps position our producers to meet the global market needs of tomorrow. Research drives sustainability in the livestock sector.”

This year’s projects, which are submitted annually and awarded funding on a competitive basis, focus on topics such as developing water quality test kits for agricultural ponds in Saskatchewan, developing economic thresholds and sampling plans for lesser clover leaf weevil in red clover, and development of an effective, multivalent vaccine to control foot rot in cattle.

In addition to the federal-provincial ADF funding, a total of $288,530 for 12 livestock and forage projects was contributed by seven industry co-funders:

Saskatchewan Alfalfa Seed Producers Development Commission

Saskatchewan Canola Development Commission

Saskatchewan Cattlemen's Association

Saskatchewan Forage Seed Development Commission

Sask Milk

Alberta Milk

Results Driven Agriculture Research

“Investment in research is a cornerstone for the growth of our industry,” Saskatchewan Cattlemen’s Association Chair Arnold Balicki said. “Saskatchewan beef producers value projects that focus on priorities such as increasing the nutritional value of forage or better managing their herd’s health, which leads to more profitability on their operations. We are pleased to see both the federal and provincial governments partnering with us and ensuring this essential research is adequately funded.”

“A sustainable forage seed production system helps Canadian livestock producers have a consistent, reliable and affordable supply of high-quality feed, and Saskatchewan’s production of red clover seed used for sowing supports Canada’s position as the number two exporter of this seed to the European Union and the number one exporter to the United States,” Saskatchewan Forage Seed Development Commission Executive Director Jo-Anne Relf-Eckstein said. “Determining economic thresholds for timely control of the lesser clover leaf weevil—the first research done on this pest—is a crucial project. Our growers are grateful to the ADF for this support to help ensure sustainable red clover seed production in Saskatchewan and its use for planting as a good component in livestock grazing mixtures, or as a cover crop to improve soil health and fix nitrogen.”

The ADF is supported through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen and grow Canada's agriculture, agri-food and agri-products sectors. This includes a $2 billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories, including a $388 million investment in strategic initiatives for Saskatchewan agriculture. The CAP ends on March 31, 2023.

For more information, including a full list of funded projects, please visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/business/agriculture-natural-resources-and-industry/agribusiness-farmers-and-ranchers/agricultural-research-programs/knowledge-creation/agriculture-development-fund.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jamie Shanks

Agriculture

Regina

Phone: 306-787-5155

Email: jamie.shanks2@gov.sk.ca

Media Relations

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Ottawa, Ontario

Phone: 1-866-345-7972

Email: aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@agr.gc.ca