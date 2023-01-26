Submit Release
Nightly closure of Piilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piikea Avenue, Jan. 30 – Feb. 1

Posted on Jan 25, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUI – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will close Piʻilani Highway nightly in both directions between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue from 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, through 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. During the full, nighttime closure, motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians will be detoured to South Kihei Road as an alternate route.

HDOT advises highway users to allow for extra travel time if they plan to travel through the area. Electronic message boards have been posted to notify people along Piʻilani Highway. All roadwork is weather permitting.

The full nightly closure is to complete paving work for the Kihei Roundabout. For more information on roundabouts, including a video demonstrating how to use a multilane roundabout, visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roundabouts/

###

