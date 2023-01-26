Submit Release
Ivy Nnorom launches her debut novel, “The Smile of Olamma” – Now Available on Amazon

I wanted to write a story that would inspire readers to believe in their own resilience and the power of the human spirit”
— Ivy Nnorom

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local author, Ivy Nnorom, has announced the release of her highly anticipated debut novel, "The Smile of Olamma". This heartwarming and inspiring tale follows the journey of a young woman named Olamma as she navigates the challenges of life and learns to find joy in the face of adversity.

"The Smile of Olamma" is a story that resonates with readers of all ages and backgrounds. Olamma, a young woman who has always tried to live her life with positivity and optimism, faces a traumatic event that threatens to shatter her world. With the help of a wise elder and her own inner strength, Olamma embarks on a journey of self-discovery and healing.

Throughout her journey, Olamma learns valuable lessons about the power of resilience, the importance of self-care, and the beauty of forgiveness. She discovers that even in the darkest of times, there is always the possibility of hope and joy. These themes are especially relevant in today's world, where we all face challenges and uncertainty.

Ivy Nnorom, a nurse and artist hailing from Nigeria, brings a unique perspective to her writing. With a background in Catholic missionary work in Italy and now residing in the United States, Ivy's writing is infused with cultural influences. In addition to her profession, she is also passionate about music, writing, and acting. Ivy sings in her local church choir and participates in the church’s drama group.

"The Smile of Olamma" is a must-read for anyone looking for a uplifting and empowering story. It is a reminder that no matter how hard life gets, it is always possible to find joy and purpose. It is a book that will inspire, motivate and bring comfort to readers.

"The Smile of Olamma" is available now on Amazon, and at select bookstores nationwide. Ivy Nnorom will be embarking on a virtual book tour and will be available for virtual events and interviews.

For more information about "The Smile of Olamma" and Ivy Nnorom, visit her website here. Don't miss out on the opportunity to read a story that will inspire and empower you. Purchase your copy today and join Olamma on her journey of self-discovery and healing. Experience the power of resilience, the importance of self-care, and the beauty of forgiveness through Olamma's story.

