Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 5000 Block of Meade Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in the 5000 block of Meade Street, Northeast.

At approximately 12:04 am, the suspect and victims were engaged in an altercation. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. The suspect fled the scene.

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 40-year-old Hussein Waliullah, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

