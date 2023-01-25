Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,029 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Bird’s Bill Increasing Penalties for Drug Dealers Causing Deaths Moves Through Subcommittees

DES MOINES – Subcommittees of the Iowa House and Senate both advanced a bill proposed by Attorney General Brenna Bird to increase the penalties on the distribution of drugs that lead to death.  

The bill creates a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison, for drug dealers who unintentionally cause the death of another by manufacturing or providing illegal drugs. Previously, prosecutors could only charge dealers with involuntary manslaughter, a Class D felony, which has a maximum sentence of five years. 

“We must stop overdose deaths and hold drug dealers accountable,” said Bird. “There is no safe illegal drug. This bill will toughen sentences, equip prosecutors for the war against dangerous drugs, and reduce drug-related deaths. I’m grateful the Governor and state legislature are committed to addressing this issue.” 

470 Iowans died due to overdose in 2021, and the threat of exposure to fatal drugs, such as fentanyl, is ongoing. This bill seeks to address the rise in deaths by drug overdoses and to hold illegal-drug dealers and users accountable. It also incentivizes the reporting of drug-related overdoses. For repeat drug offenders, the 25-year sentence has a 70% minimum requirement. 

The bill passed through subcommittees in both the House and the Senate today. It now moves to consideration by the House and Senate Judiciary Committees.  

The bill can be found online here

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet, Press Secretary

(515)823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov

You just read:

Attorney General Bird’s Bill Increasing Penalties for Drug Dealers Causing Deaths Moves Through Subcommittees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.