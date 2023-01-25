Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,028 in the last 365 days.

Teradyne Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

  • Revenue of $732 million in Q4’22, down 17% from record Q4’21
  • Revenue of $3,155 million in FY 2022, down 15% from record FY 2021
  • Test Revenue contracted 17% in FY 2022
  • Industrial Automation revenue grew 7% in dollar terms in FY2022,
    15% in constant currency.
  • Expect to repurchase up to $500 million in shares in 2023
  Q4'22 Q4'21 Q3'22 FY 2022 FY 2021
Revenue (mil) $732 $885 $827 $3,155 $3,703
GAAP EPS $1.04 $1.26 $1.10 $4.22 $5.53
Non-GAAP EPS $0.92 $1.37 $1.15 $4.25 $5.98

/EIN News/ -- NORTH READING, Mass., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported revenue of $732 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 of which $481 million was in Semiconductor Test, $100 million in System Test, $40 million in Wireless Test and $110 million in Industrial Automation (IA). GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $172.3 million or $1.04 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, Teradyne’s net income in the fourth quarter was $150.8 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, which excluded pension actuarial gains, acquired intangible asset amortization, restructuring and other charges, and included the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

“We delivered better than expected results in the fourth quarter on higher revenue and gross margins and lower expenses than planned,” said Teradyne CEO Mark Jagiela. “Increased shipments of our Eagle products serving the automotive and industrial chip markets combined with stronger demand for UR cobots in the quarter drove the improved results.” 

Teradyne President Greg Smith added, “Balancing those positive Q4 results, we expect a step down in demand in our Semiconductor and Storage Test markets which will persist at least through the first half of the year as device manufacturers adjust their production to rebalance supply, demand, and inventory levels. This near-term slow-down is consistent with past industry cycles and we believe the long-term drivers of test demand remain firmly in place supported by expanding applications for complex semiconductor devices in compute, mobility, automotive and across the global economy.”

Teradyne’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on March 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 17, 2023. The Board also authorized a $2 billion share repurchase program and the company expects to repurchase up to $500 million of its common stock in 2023.

Guidance for the first quarter of 2023 is revenue of $550 million to $630 million, with GAAP net income of $0.26 to $0.49 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $0.28 to $0.52 per diluted share. Non-GAAP guidance excludes acquired intangible asset amortization and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

Webcast
A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, January 26. Interested investors should access the webcast at www.teradyne.com and click on "Investors" at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at https://investors.teradyne.com/events-presentations.

Non-GAAP Results
In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, Teradyne also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain income items and charges and discloses certain revenue at constant currency. These results are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income exclude acquired intangible assets amortization, restructuring and other, pension actuarial gains and losses, losses on convertible debt conversions, non-cash convertible debt interest, discrete income tax adjustments, and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments. GAAP requires that these items be included in determining income from operations and net income. Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP performance measures presented to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Teradyne’s baseline performance before gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of Teradyne’s current core business or future outlook. Constant currency revenue excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, which are required by GAAP. These non-GAAP performance measures are used to make operational decisions, to determine employee compensation, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP diluted shares include the impact of Teradyne’s call option on its shares. Management believes each of these non-GAAP performance measures provides useful supplemental information for investors, allowing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision making and in the review of Teradyne’s financial and operational performance, as well as facilitating meaningful comparisons of Teradyne’s results in the current period compared with those in prior and future periods. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibits and on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then selecting “Financials” and the “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” link. The non-GAAP performance measures discussed in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.

About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2022, Teradyne had revenue of $3.2 billion and today employs over 6,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Teradyne’s future business prospects, the impact of the global pandemic of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19), results of operations, market conditions, earnings per share, the impact of supply chain conditions on the business, customer sales expectations, the payment of a quarterly dividend, the repurchase of Teradyne common stock pursuant to a share repurchase program, sanctions against Russia and Russian companies, and the impact of U.S. and Chinese export and tariff laws, including new regulations published by the U.S. Department of Commerce on October 7, 2022. Such statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of Teradyne’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, events, customer sales, supply chain conditions or improvements, earnings per share, use of cash, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock, payment of the senior convertible notes, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of cost increases from inflation on materials, employee wages, third party labor, and contract manufacturing, sanctions against Russia and Russian companies, the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed by the U.S. or China, compliance with trade protection measures or export restrictions, the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei, HiSilicon and other customers or potential customers, the impact of U.S. Department Commerce export control regulations for certain U.S. products and technology sold to military end users or for military end-use in China, Russia and Venezuela, or the impact of regulations published by the U.S. Department of Commerce relating to the export of semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment destined to certain end users and for certain end uses in China. There can be no assurance that management’s estimates of Teradyne’s future results or other forward-looking statements will be achieved. Specifically, Teradyne’s 2026 earnings model is aspirational and includes many assumptions. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will be accurate or that model results will be achieved. As set forth below, there are many factors that could cause our 2026 earnings model and actual results to differ materially from those presently expected. Additionally, the current dividend and share repurchase programs may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.

On October 7, 2022, the U.S. Department of Commerce published new regulations restricting the export to China of advanced semiconductors, supercomputer technology, equipment for the manufacturing of advanced semiconductors and components and technology for the manufacturing in China of certain semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The new restrictions are lengthy and complex. Teradyne continues to assess the impact of these regulations on its business. At this time, the Company has determined that restrictions on the sale of semiconductor testers in China to test certain advanced semiconductors will impact Teradyne’s sales to certain companies in China. Several multinational companies manufacturing these advanced semiconductors in China have obtained one-year licenses allowing suppliers such as Teradyne to continue to provide testers to the facilities operated by these companies. We expect that other companies manufacturing advanced semiconductors in China will not receive licenses, thereby restricting Teradyne’s ability to provide testers to the facilities operated by these companies that do not receive a license. The Company also is assessing the filing of license requests to sell to and support certain customers in China for certain end uses that, if granted, may reduce the impact of these restrictions on the Company’s business. At this time, Teradyne does not know the impact these end user and end use restrictions will have on its business in China or on future revenues. In addition to the specific restrictions impacting Teradyne’s business, the regulations may have an adverse impact on certain actual or potential customers and on the global semiconductor industry. To the extent the regulations impact actual and potential customers or disrupt the global semiconductor industry, Teradyne’s business and revenues will be adversely impacted.

The Company also has determined that the restrictions on the export of certain US origin components and technology for use in the development and production in China of certain semiconductor manufacturing equipment impact its manufacturing and development operations in China. Teradyne has received a temporary authorization from the Department of Commerce allowing the Company to continue its manufacturing and development operations in China until the Department of Commerce issues a license to replace this temporary authorization. The Company cannot assess the likelihood or timing of receiving this license. In addition to requesting a license, the Company is implementing procedures for minimizing the impact of these new regulations, but there is no assurance that these procedures will succeed.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. and other countries imposed significant sanctions against the Russian government and many Russian companies and individuals. Although Teradyne does not have significant operations in Russia, the sanctions could impact Teradyne’s business in other countries and could have a negative impact on the Company’s supply chain, either of which could adversely affect Teradyne’s business and financial results.

COVID-19 has resulted in authorities implementing numerous measures to try to contain the virus, such as travel bans and restrictions, quarantines, government vaccination mandates and other government regulations. These measures have impacted and may further impact Teradyne’s workforce and operations, the operations of its customers, and those of its contract manufacturers and suppliers. As Teradyne implements measures to comply with additional regulations, the Company may experience increased compliance costs, increased risk of non-compliance and increased risk of employee attrition.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the Company’s results of operations, including increased costs company-wide and constraints within the Company’s supply chain. The Company cannot accurately estimate the amount of the impact on Teradyne’s 2022 financial results and to its future financial results. The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly increased economic and demand uncertainty in Teradyne’s markets. This uncertainty resulted in a significant decrease in demand for certain Teradyne products and could continue to impact demand for an uncertain period of time. The spread of COVID-19 has caused Teradyne to modify its business practices (including employee travel, employees working remotely, and cancellation of in person participation in meetings, events and conferences) and the Company may take further actions as may be required by government authorities or that it determines are in the best interests of its employees, customers, contract manufacturers and suppliers. There is uncertainty that such measures will be sufficient to mitigate the risks posed by the virus, and Teradyne’s ability to perform critical functions could be impacted. The degree to which COVID-19 continues to impact Teradyne’s results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including, but not limited to, the duration and continued spread of the virus, its severity, the actions to contain the virus or the availability and impact of vaccines in countries where the Company does business, and how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume.

Important factors that could cause actual results, the 2026 earnings model, earnings per share, use of cash, dividend payments, repurchases of common stock, or payment of the senior convertible notes to differ materially from those presently expected include: conditions affecting the markets in which Teradyne operates; decreased or delayed product demand from one or more significant customers; development, delivery and acceptance of new products; the ability to grow the Industrial Automation business; increased research and development spending; deterioration of Teradyne’s financial condition; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government responses on the market and demand for Teradyne’s products, on its contract manufacturers and supply chain, and on its workforce; the impact of the global semiconductor supply shortage on our supply chain and contract manufacturers; the consummation and success of any mergers or acquisitions; the impact of cost increases from inflation on materials, employee wages, third party labor, and contract manufacturing; unexpected cash needs; insufficient cash flow to make required payments and pay the principal amount on the senior convertible notes; the business judgment of the board of directors that a declaration of a dividend or the repurchase of common stock is not in the Company’s best interests; additional U.S. tax regulations or IRS guidance; the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed by the U.S. or China; compliance with trade protection measures or export restrictions; the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei, HiSilicon and other customers or potential customers; the impact of U.S. Department Commerce export control regulations for certain U.S. products and technology sold to military end users or for military end-use in China, Russia and Venezuela; sanctions imposed against the Russian government and certain Russian companies and individuals by the U.S., and other countries; the impact of regulations published by the U.S. Department of Commerce relating to semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment destined for certain end uses in China; and other events, factors and risks disclosed in filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the “Risk Factors” sections of Teradyne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2022. The forward-looking statements provided by Teradyne in this press release represent management’s views as of the date of this release. Teradyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause management’s views to change. However, while Teradyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Teradyne specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Teradyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

 
TERADYNE, INC. REPORT FOR FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER OF 2022
                           
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
       
                           
          Quarter Ended   Twelve Months Ended
          December 31, 2022   October 2, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
                           
Net revenues   $ 731,836     $ 827,073     $ 885,047     $ 3,155,045     $ 3,702,881  
  Cost of revenues (exclusive of acquired intangible assets amortization shown separately below) (1)     311,387       341,694       357,998       1,287,894       1,496,225  
                           
Gross profit     420,449       485,379       527,049       1,867,151       2,206,656  
                           
Operating expenses:                    
  Selling and administrative     142,752       135,632       142,747       558,103       547,559  
  Engineering and development     108,810       111,715       109,965       440,591       427,609  
  Acquired intangible assets amortization     4,670       4,729       5,163       19,333       21,456  
  Restructuring and other (2)     (2,369 )     1,796       12,738       17,185       9,312  
      Operating expenses     253,863       253,872       270,613       1,035,212       1,005,936  
                           
Income from operations     166,586       231,507       256,436       831,939       1,200,720  
                           
  Interest and other (income) expense (3)     (28,651 )     5,310       1,256       (8,446 )     39,765  
                           
Income before income taxes     195,237       226,197       255,180       840,385       1,160,955  
  Income tax provision     22,936       42,712       31,140       124,884       146,366  
Net income   $ 172,301     $ 183,485     $ 224,040     $ 715,501     $ 1,014,589  
                           
Net income per common share:                    
Basic
   $ 1.11     $ 1.17     $ 1.38     $ 4.52     $ 6.15  
Diluted
   $ 1.04     $ 1.10     $ 1.26     $ 4.22     $ 5.53  
                           
Weighted average common shares - basic     155,762       156,364       162,769       158,434       164,960  
                           
Weighted average common shares - diluted (4)     165,468       166,733       178,020       169,734       183,625  
                           
                           
Cash dividend declared per common share   $ 0.11     $ 0.11     $ 0.10     $ 0.44     $ 0.40  
                           
                           
                           
(1) Cost of revenues includes:   Quarter Ended   Twelve Months Ended
          December 31, 2022   October 2, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
      Provision for excess and obsolete inventory   $ 11,787     $ 12,234     $ 3,700     $ 31,452     $ 15,475  
      Sale of previously written down inventory     (828 )     (269 )     (434 )     (1,808 )     (2,477 )
          $ 10,959     $ 11,965     $ 3,266     $ 29,644     $ 12,998  
                           
(2) Restructuring and other consists of:   Quarter Ended   Twelve Months Ended
          December 31, 2022   October 2, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
      Employee severance   $ 775     $ 1,215     $ 284     $ 2,924     $ 1,525  
      Gain on sale of asset     (3,410 )     -       -       (3,410 )     -  
      Litigation settlement     -       -       12,000       14,700       12,000  
      Contingent consideration fair value adjustment     -       -       -       -       (7,227 )
      Other     266       581       454       2,971       3,014  
          $ (2,369 )   $ 1,796     $ 12,738     $ 17,185     $ 9,312  
                           
(3) Interest and other includes:   Quarter Ended   Twelve Months Ended
          December 31, 2022   October 2, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
      Pension actuarial gains   $ (25,592 )   $ -     $ (1,590 )   $ (25,584 )   $ (2,217 )
      Loss on convertible debt conversions     -       -       3,431       -       28,828  
      Non-cash convertible debt interest     -       -       1,166       -       10,286  
          $ (25,592 )   $ -     $ 3,007     $ (25,584 )   $ 36,897  
                           
(4) Under GAAP, when calculating diluted earnings per share, convertible debt must be assumed to have converted if the effect on EPS would be dilutive. Diluted shares assume the conversion of the convertible debt as the effect would be dilutive. Accordingly, for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, October 2, 2022, and December 31, 2021, 1.2 million, 1.5 million and 3.4 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, 1.8 million and 7.4 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the quarters ended December 31, 2022, October 2, 2022 and December 31, 2021, diluted shares also included 7.9 million, 8.3 million and 10.5 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, diluted shares included 8.8 million and 10.0 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction.
   
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)               
                           
          December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021            
Assets
                    
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 854,773     $ 1,122,199              
  Marketable securities     39,612       244,231              
  Accounts receivable, net     491,145       550,749              
  Inventories, net     325,019       243,330              
  Prepayments     532,962       406,266              
  Other current assets     14,404       9,452              
      Total current assets     2,257,915       2,576,227              
                           
  Property, plant and equipment, net     418,683       387,240              
  Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     73,734       68,807              
  Marketable securities     110,777       133,858              
  Deferred tax assets     142,784       102,428              
  Retirement plans assets     11,761       15,110              
  Other assets     28,925       24,096              
  Acquired intangible assets, net     53,478       75,635              
  Goodwill     403,195       426,024              
      Total assets   $ 3,501,252     $ 3,809,425              
                           
Liabilities
                    
  Accounts payable   $ 139,722     $ 153,133              
  Accrued employees' compensation and withholdings     212,266       253,667              
  Deferred revenue and customer advances     148,285       146,185              
  Other accrued liabilities     112,271       124,187              
  Operating lease liabilities     18,594       19,977              
  Income taxes payable     65,010       88,789              
  Current debt     50,115       19,182              
                           
      Total current liabilities     746,263       805,120              
                           
  Retirement plans liabilities     116,005       151,141              
  Long-term deferred revenue and customer advances     45,131       54,921              
  Long-term other accrued liabilities     15,981       15,497              
  Deferred tax liabilities     3,267       6,327              
  Long-term operating lease liabilities     64,176       56,178              
  Long-term income taxes payable     59,135       67,041              
  Debt
     -       89,244              
      Total liabilities     1,049,958       1,245,469              
                           
Mezzanine equity     -       1,512              
Shareholders' equity     2,451,294       2,562,444              
      Total liabilities, convertible common shares and shareholders’ equity   $ 3,501,252     $ 3,809,425              
                           
                           
                           
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)                    
                           
          Quarter Ended   Twelve Months Ended    
          December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021    
Cash flows from operating activities:                    
  Net income   $ 172,301     $ 224,040     $ 715,501     $ 1,014,589      
  Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                    
    Depreciation     22,861       23,207       90,763       91,073      
    Stock-based compensation     10,808       10,994       48,228       45,643      
    Provision for excess and obsolete inventory     11,787       3,700       31,452       15,475      
    Amortization     4,900       6,786       19,912       34,412      
    Retirement plans actuarial gains     (25,592 )     (1,590 )     (25,584 )     (2,217 )    
    Deferred taxes     (10,320 )     (6,573 )     (38,693 )     (17,305 )    
    Gains on sale of asset     (3,410 )     -       (3,410 )     -      
    (Gains) losses on investments     (1,451 )     (1,660 )     9,985       (6,410 )    
    Contingent consideration fair value adjustment     -       -       -       (7,227 )    
    Loss on convertible debt conversions     -       3,431       -       28,828      
    Other     1,621       28       2,353       271      
                           
    Changes in operating assets and liabilities                  
      Accounts receivable     46,380       45,521       50,628       (57,778 )    
      Inventories     (11,992 )     (15,448 )     (80,809 )     6,495      
      Prepayments and other assets     (46,382 )     (37,282 )     (140,713 )     (175,846 )    
      Accounts payable and other liabilities     11,911       64,435       (60,507 )     129,499      
      Deferred revenue and customer advances     (337 )     1,174       (6,233 )     9,873      
      Retirement plans contributions     (1,219 )     (1,282 )     (5,116 )     (5,405 )    
      Income taxes     1,536       11,802       (29,834 )     (5,604 )    
Net cash provided by operating activities     183,402       331,283       577,923       1,098,366      
                           
Cash flows from investing activities:                    
  Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (34,577 )     (29,310 )     (163,249 )     (132,472 )    
  Purchases of marketable securities     (20,234 )     (152,311 )     (287,409 )     (661,781 )    
  Proceeds from sales of marketable securities     8,858       57,029       268,058       266,466      
  Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities     40,849       88,871       222,941       660,148      
  Proceeds from sale of asset     3,410       -       3,410       -      
  Purchase of investment     -       -       -       (12,000 )    
Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities     (1,694 )     (35,721 )     43,751       120,361      
                           
Cash flows from financing activities:                    
  Dividend payments     (17,133 )     (16,266 )     (69,711 )     (65,977 )    
  Payments of convertible debt principal     (14,754 )     (40,993 )     (66,759 )     (342,990 )    
  Repurchase of common stock     (2,082 )     (193,820 )     (752,082 )     (600,000 )    
  Payments related to net settlement of employee stock compensation awards     (183 )     (258 )     (33,170 )     (32,303 )    
  Issuance of common stock under stock purchase and stock option plans     -       96       28,733       32,686      
Net cash used for financing activities     (34,152 )     (251,241 )     (892,989 )     (1,008,584 )    
                           
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     (3,529 )     (1,576 )     3,889       (2,065 )    
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     144,027       42,745       (267,426 )     208,078      
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     710,746       1,079,454       1,122,199       914,121      
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 854,773     $ 1,122,199     $ 854,773     $ 1,122,199      
                           


                                                                                               
GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation
(In millions, except per share amounts)
                      Quarter Ended                        
      December 31, 2022   % of Net Revenues           October 2, 2022   % of Net Revenues           December 31, 2021   % of Net Revenues        
                                                   
Net revenues $ 731.8                 $ 827.1                 $ 885.0              
                                                   
Gross profit GAAP and non-GAAP $ 420.4       57.4 %           $ 485.4     58.7 %           $ 527.0     59.5 %        
                                                   
Income from operations - GAAP $ 166.6       22.8 %           $ 231.5     28.0 %           $ 256.4     29.0 %        
  Restructuring and other (1)   (2.4 )     -0.3 %             1.8     0.2 %             12.7     1.4 %        
  Acquired intangible assets amortization   4.7       0.6 %             4.7     0.6 %             5.2     0.6 %        
Income from operations - non-GAAP $ 168.9       23.1 %           $ 238.0     28.8 %           $ 274.3     31.0 %        
                                                   
              Net Income per Common Share           Net Income per Common Share           Net Income per Common Share
      December 31, 2022   % of Net Revenues   Basic   Diluted   October 2, 2022   % of Net Revenues   Basic   Diluted   December 31, 2021   % of Net Revenues   Basic   Diluted
Net income - GAAP $ 172.3       23.5 %   $ 1.11     $ 1.04     $ 183.5     22.2 %   $ 1.17     $ 1.10     $ 224.0     25.3 %   $ 1.38     $ 1.26  
  Restructuring and other (1)   (2.4 )     -0.3 %     (0.02 )     (0.01 )     1.8     0.2 %     0.01       0.01       12.7     1.4 %     0.08       0.07  
  Acquired intangible assets amortization   4.7       0.6 %     0.03       0.03       4.7     0.6 %     0.03       0.03       5.2     0.6 %     0.03       0.03  
  Pension mark-to-market adjustment (2)   (25.6 )     -3.5 %     (0.16 )     (0.15 )     -     -       -       -       (1.6 )   -0.2 %     (0.01 )     (0.01 )
  Loss on convertible debt conversions (2)   -       -       -       -       -     -       -       -       3.4     0.4 %     0.02       0.02  
  Interest and other (2)   -       -       -       -       -     -       -       -       1.2     0.1 %     0.01       0.01  
  Exclude discrete tax adjustments   (2.8 )     -0.4 %     (0.02 )     (0.02 )     (0.5 )   -0.1 %     (0.00 )     (0.00 )     (6.5 )   -0.7 %     (0.04 )     (0.04 )
  Non-GAAP tax adjustments   4.5       0.6 %     0.03       0.03       (0.3 )   0.0 %     (0.00 )     (0.00 )     (0.3 )   0.0 %     (0.00 )     (0.00 )
  Convertible share adjustment (3)   -       -       -       0.01       -     -       -       0.01       -     -       -       0.03  
Net income - non-GAAP $ 150.8       20.6 %   $ 0.97     $ 0.92     $ 189.2     22.9 %   $ 1.21     $ 1.15     $ 238.1     26.9 %   $ 1.46     $ 1.37  
                                                   
GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic   155.8                   156.4                   162.8              
GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted   165.5                   166.7                   178.0              
  Exclude dilutive shares related to convertible note transaction   (1.2 )                 (1.5 )                 (3.4 )            
Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted   164.3                   165.2                   174.6              
                                                   
                                                   
(1) Restructuring and other consists of:                                              
      Quarter Ended            
      December 31, 2022               October 2, 2022               December 31, 2021            
    Employee severance $ 0.8                 $ 1.2                 $ 0.3              
    Gain on sale of asset   (3.4 )                 -                   -              
    Litigation settlement   -                   -                   12.0              
    Other   0.3                   0.6                   0.5              
      $ (2.4 )               $ 1.8                 $ 12.7              
                                                   
                                                   
(2) For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, adjustment to exclude loss on convertible debt conversions. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, Interest and other included non-cash convertible debt interest expense. For the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, adjustments to exclude actuarial (gain)loss recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting.
                                                   
(3) For the quarters ended December 31, 2022, October 2, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the non-GAAP diluted EPS calculation adds back $0.2 million, $0.2 million, and $0.4 million, respectively, of convertible debt interest expense to non-GAAP net income. For the quarters ended December 31, 2022, October 2, 2022, and December 31, 2021, non-GAAP weighted average diluted common shares include 7.9 million, 8.3 million and 10.5 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction.
                                                   
      Twelve Months Ended                
      December 31, 2022   % of Net Revenues           December 31, 2021   % of Net Revenues                        
                                                   
Net Revenues $ 3,155.0                 $ 3,702.9                              
                                                   
Gross profit GAAP and non-GAAP $ 1,867.2       59.2 %           $ 2,206.7     59.6 %                        
                                                   
Income from operations - GAAP $ 831.9       26.4 %           $ 1,200.7     32.4 %                        
  Restructuring and other (1)   17.2       0.5 %             9.3     0.3 %                        
  Acquired intangible assets amortization   19.3       0.6 %             21.5     0.6 %                        
Income from operations - non-GAAP $ 868.4       27.5 %           $ 1,231.5     33.3 %                        
                                                   
              Net Income per Common Share           Net Income per Common Share                
      December 31, 2022   % of Net Revenues   Basic   Diluted   December 31, 2021   % of Net Revenues   Basic   Diluted                
Net income - GAAP $ 715.5       22.7 %   $ 4.52     $ 4.22     $ 1,014.6     27.4 %   $ 6.15     $ 5.53                  
  Restructuring and other (1)   17.2       0.5 %     0.11       0.10       9.3     0.3 %     0.06       0.05                  
  Acquired intangible assets amortization   19.3       0.6 %     0.12       0.11       21.5     0.6 %     0.13       0.12                  
  Loss on convertible debt conversions (2)   -       -       -       -       28.8     0.8 %     0.17       0.16                  
  Interest and other (2)   -       -       -       -       10.3     0.3 %     0.06       0.06                  
  Pension mark-to-market adjustment (2)   (25.6 )     -0.8 %     (0.16 )     (0.15 )     (2.2 )   -0.1 %     (0.01 )     (0.01 )                
  Exclude discrete tax adjustments   (12.1 )     -0.4 %     (0.08 )     (0.07 )     (28.6 )   -0.8 %     (0.17 )     (0.16 )                
  Non-GAAP tax adjustments   (1.4 )     -0.0 %     (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (3.4 )   -0.1 %     (0.02 )     (0.02 )                
  Convertible share adjustment (3)   -       -       -       0.05       -     -       -       0.24                  
Net income - non-GAAP $ 712.9       22.6 %   $ 4.50     $ 4.25     $ 1,050.3     28.4 %   $ 6.37     $ 5.98                  
                                                   
GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic   158.4                   165.0                              
GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted   169.7                   183.6                              
  Exclude dilutive shares from convertible note   (1.8 )                 (7.4 )                            
Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted   167.9                   176.2                              
                                                   
      Twelve Months Ended                            
      December 31, 2022               December 31, 2021                            
Industrial Automation revenues                                              
As reported $ 403.1                 $ 375.9                              
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   18.5                   (8.4 )                            
Constant currency total revenues (4) $ 421.6                 $ 367.5                              
                                                   
                                                   
(1) Restructuring and other consists of:                                              
      Twelve Months Ended                            
      December 31, 2022               December 31, 2021                            
    Litigation settlement $ 14.7                 $ 12.0                              
    Employee severance   2.9                   1.5                              
    Gain on sale of asset   (3.4 )                 -                              
    Contingent consideration fair value adjustment   -                   (7.2 )                            
    Other   3.0                   3.0                                  
      $ 17.2                 $ 9.3                              
                                                   
(2) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, adjustment to exclude loss on convertible debt conversions. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, Interest and other included non-cash convertible debt interest expense. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, adjustment to exclude actuarial gain recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting.
                                                   
(3) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the non-GAAP diluted EPS calculation adds back $1.0 million and $3.7 million, respectively, of convertible debt interest expense to non-GAAP net income. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2022, non-GAAP weighted average diluted common shares include 8.8 million and 10.0 million shares, respectively, related to the convertible debt hedge transaction.
                                                   
(4) Currency exchange rates are used to convert the operating results for countries where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar into U.S. dollars. We calculate the effect of changes in currency exchange rates as the difference between period activity translated using the period's currency exchange rates and the rates as of December 31, 2021.
                                                   
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of First Quarter 2023 guidance:
                                                   
GAAP and non-GAAP first quarter revenue guidance:     $550 million   to $630 million                                      
GAAP net income per diluted share     $ 0.26     $ 0.49                                      
  Exclude acquired intangible assets amortization       0.03       0.03                                      
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share     $ 0.28     $ 0.52                                      
                                                   
For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Teradyne's homepage at http://www.teradyne.com.
  Contact: Teradyne, Inc.
    Andy Blanchard 978-370-2425
    Vice President of Corporate Relations
                                                   

 


 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Teradyne Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.