Equity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results, Strong Organic Loan Growth, and Improved Asset Quality Metrics

Record full year income of $57.7 million; Net interest income of $42.0 million; Continued NIM expansion; and Ratio of Non-performing Assets to Assets falls to 37 basis points

/EIN News/ -- WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), (“Equity”, “the Company”, “we,” “us,” “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported net income of $11.6 million and $0.72 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the full year ending December 31, 2022, reported net income totaled $57.7 million or $3.51 per diluted share compared to $52.5 million or $3.43 per diluted share for the full year ending December 31, 2021.

"Our Company was able to deliver two records in 2022. First, record net income of $57.7 million and second, record revenue of $197.8 million. These achievements are a testament to the strength of our franchise despite economic uncertainty and changing consumer habits,” said Brad S. Elliott, Chairman and CEO, Equity Bancshares, Inc. “We’ve been able to offer competitive products and rely on our local market leadership to continue to add customer relationships based on value, convenience, and our brand. As we compete for business and consumer relationships, our teams continue working tirelessly to enhance our products and technology while delivering superior customer service.”

Mr. Elliott continued, “We also saw improvement in key credit ratios, including non-performing assets to total assets down to 0.37% from 1.28% year-over-year, thanks to the disciplined work of our bankers. We took the opportunity in 2022 to invest in our people and technology, allowing us to deliver best-in-class banking products and services into the future. Our Equity teams helped us earn regional honors like Best Places to Work by the Wichita Business Journal, and we were recognized as one of Newsweek’s Best Banks in the U.S. With our prudent loan underwriting standards, growing capital base, and diversified deposit portfolio, we are well positioned to continue to generate excellent financial results for our shareholders.”

Notable Items:

  • The Company’s loan growth, excluding PPP and branch sales, was $56.8 million, or 6.9% linked quarter annualized including 9.25% annualized growth within the commercial and commercial real estate portfolios. Loan growth for the full year of 2022 was $220.0 million or 9.5% as compared to year-end 2021.
  • Total FHLB borrowings declined $47.1 million during the quarter ending December 31, 2022 or 25.3% from $186 million at September 30, 2022. Deposits increased $15.2 million during the fourth quarter, or 0.4%.
  • Book Value per Common Share increased $1.03 linked quarter to $25.74, while Tangible Book Value per Common Share increased $1.08 to $21.67.
  • During the quarter, the Company realized linked period Net Interest Margin growth of 5 basis points, equating to record Net Interest Income of $42.0 million.
  • Equity repurchased $5.5 million of common stock representing 1.0% of shares outstanding as of the end of the third quarter.
  • During the quarter ending December 31, 2022, the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets improved 22bps linked quarter to 0.4%, and the ratio of Classified Assets to Bank Regulatory Capital improved to 10.0% from 11.0%.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

Net income allocable to common stockholders was $11.6 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $15.2 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease during the quarter was primarily driven by an increase in non-interest expense of $3.0 million as the Company continued to invest in its people, processes and the communities we serve.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $42.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $41.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $87 thousand, or 0.2%. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 49 basis points to 4.7%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 48 basis points during the quarter, moving from 0.6% at September 30, 2022, to 1.1% at December 31, 2022.

During the quarter, the Company realized the benefit of an emphasis on re-positioning interest earning assets into the loan portfolio with realized expansion of loans as a percentage of average assets. While total average assets were down, driven by the impact of the fair value mark on the investment portfolio, average loans in total and as a percentage of earning assets increased, comprising 72.2% of average earnings assets during the quarter. The Company continues to expect repositioning of investment portfolio assets into the loan portfolio.

Average interest-bearing liabilities moved up slightly during the quarter as the Company experienced a minor compositional shift from noninterest-bearing deposits into interest bearing categories while also paying down the level of debt on the balance sheet. Overall deposit levels increased $15.2 million, or 1.4% annualized linked quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the three months ended December 31, 2022, there was a net release of $151 thousand compared to a net release of $136 thousand in the previous quarter. The minimal release of provision for the quarter is the result of continued positive credit trends without realization of meaningful losses. The Company continues to estimate the allowance for credit loss with assumptions that anticipate slower prepayments rates and continued market disruption caused by elevated inflation, supply chain issues and the impact of monetary policy on consumers and businesses. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, we had net charge-offs of $501 thousand as compared to $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $8.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $9.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, or a decrease of 7.1%, quarter-over-quarter. The $640 thousand decrease was primarily due to a decrease in loan repurchase obligation reversal of $280 thousand, mortgage banking revenue of $194 thousand, and derivative fair valuation changes of $175 thousand.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was $35.2 million as compared to $32.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The $3.0 million change was primarily due to increases in advertising and business development of $712 thousand driven by deposit campaigns, salaries and employee benefits of $671 thousand reflecting higher full-time equivalents reducing our job vacancy rate, write-off of tax credit investments of $537 thousand and an unfavorable change in losses on disposal of repossessed assets of $343 thousand reflecting a $333 thousand gain recognized in the third quarter of 2022.

Income Tax Expense

At December 31, 2022, the full year effective tax rate for 2022 was 17.9% as compared to an expectation of 16.2% as of September 30, 2022. The comparative increase in tax rate resulted in $1.2 million in additive income tax expense during the fourth quarter calculated as the full year’s pre-tax income multiplied by the change in effective tax rate expectation.

The increase in the effective tax rate was driven by the Company’s investment in solar tax credits for which timing of implementation and credit receipt is not certain. During the quarter, the timing on one of the investments moved back compared to expectations as of the end of September, resulting in less credits being received in 2022. The timing issue is expected to be resolved in the first quarter of 2023 with no material impact to the overall return on the investment.

Loans, Total Assets and Funding

Loans held for investments were $3.3 billion at December 31, 2022, increasing 6.9% on an annualized basis compared to previous quarter end. Excluding the impact of PPP loans and loans sold in branch transactions, balances have increased $220.0 million, or 9.5% year-over-year. Included in the annual growth, is $301.7 million within the commercial and industrial and commercial real estate portfolios, or 15.0%. Total assets were $5.0 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Total deposits were $4.2 billion at December 31, 2022, increasing 1.4% annualized compared to previous quarter end. Of this balance, non-interesting bearing accounts comprise approximately 25.9%. Borrowings from the FHLB declined $47.1 million to $138.9 million during the quarter.

Asset Quality

As of December 31, 2022, Equity’s allowance for credit losses to total loans remained materially consistent at 1.4% as compared to September 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets were $18.2 million as of December 31, 2022, or 0.4% of total assets, compared to $29.7 million at September 30, 2022, or 0.6% of total assets. Non-accrual loans were $17.6 million at December 31, 2022, as compared to $23.1 million at September 30, 2022. Total classified assets, including loans rated special mention or worse, other real estate owned, excluding previous branch locations, and other repossessed assets were $58.7 million, or 10.0% of regulatory capital, down from $63.1 million, or 11.0% of regulatory capital as of September 30, 2022.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, non-performing assets decreased $11.4 million due to decreases in other real estate owned of $5.7 million, non-accrual loans of $5.5 million and other repossessed assets of $174 thousand.

Capital

During the quarter, the Company realized expansion in both book and tangible capital, as well as book and tangible capital per share as dividends and costs incurred to repurchase shares were outpaced by earnings and partial recovery of the negative fair value mark on the investment portfolio.

The Company’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.3%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 16.1% and the total leverage ratio was 9.6% at December 31, 2022. At September 30, 2022, the Company’s common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 12.2%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 16.1% and the total leverage ratio was 9.5%.

The Company’s subsidiary, Equity Bank, had a ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 14.5%, a ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets of 15.7% and a total leverage ratio of 10.8% at December 31, 2022. At September 30, 2022, Equity Bank’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.2%, the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.5% and the total leverage ratio was 10.5%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company’s results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.

The efficiency ratio is a common comparable metric used by banks to understand the expense structure relative to total revenue. In other words, for every dollar of total revenue recognized, how much of that dollar is expended. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, non-core items are excluded. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.

Return on average assets before income tax provision and provision for loan losses is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates “core” performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity, it can function as an alternative measure of the Company’s earnings performance in relationship to its equity.

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.

The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 6 in the following press release tables.

Conference Call and Webcast

Equity’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Elliott, and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Newell, will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter results on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 10 a.m. eastern time or 9 a.m. central time.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at investor.equitybank.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this registration link, and you will be provided with dial in details. Investors, news media, and other participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available two hours following the close of the call until February 3, 2023, accessible at investor.equitybank.com.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.
Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Equity’s management with respect to, among other things, future events and Equity’s financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Equity’s industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Equity’s control. Accordingly, Equity cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Equity believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Equity’s expectations include COVID-19 related impacts; competition from other financial institutions and bank holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; and similar variables. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Equity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2022, and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Equity’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Equity’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Equity anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Equity does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, such as COVID-19, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. In addition, Equity cannot assess the impact of each factor on Equity’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Equity or persons acting on Equity’s behalf may issue.

Investor Contact:

Chris Navratil
SVP, Finance
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(316) 612-6014
cnavratil@equitybank.com        

Media Contact:

John J. Hanley
SVP, Senior Director of Marketing
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(913) 583-8004
jhanley@equitybank.com

Unaudited Financial Tables

  • Table 1. Consolidated Statements of Income
  • Table 2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
  • Table 3. Consolidated Balance Sheets
  • Table 4. Selected Financial Highlights
  • Table 5. Year-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
  • Table 6. Quarter-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
  • Table 7. Quarter-Over-Quarter Net Interest Income Analysis
  • Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Three months ended
December 31, 		    Year ended
December 31, 		 
  2022     2021     2022     2021  
Interest and dividend income                      
Loans, including fees $ 46,149     $ 34,942     $ 160,859     $ 137,334  
Securities, taxable   5,946       4,754       22,713       15,996  
Securities, nontaxable   678       747       2,698       2,843  
Federal funds sold and other   651       349       1,978       1,195  
Total interest and dividend income   53,424       40,792       188,248       157,368  
Interest expense                      
Deposits   8,013       1,939       16,321       8,255  
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements   82       32       232       104  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,500       14       2,094       169  
Subordinated debt   1,798       1,592       6,771       6,261  
Total interest expense   11,393       3,577       25,418       14,789  
                       
Net interest income   42,031       37,215       162,830       142,579  
Provision (reversal) for credit losses   (151 )     (2,125 )     125       (8,480 )
Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses   42,182       39,340       162,705       151,059  
Non-interest income                      
Service charges and fees   2,705       2,471       10,632       8,596  
Debit card income   2,557       2,633       10,677       10,236  
Mortgage banking   116       722       1,416       3,306  
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance   758       1,060       3,113       3,506  
Net gain on acquisition and branch sales   422             962       585  
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions   14       8       5       406  
Other   1,757       2,305       9,152       6,207  
Total non-interest income   8,329       9,199       35,957       32,842  
Non-interest expense                      
Salaries and employee benefits   16,113       15,119       62,006       54,198  
Net occupancy and equipment   2,919       2,967       12,223       10,137  
Data processing   4,334       3,867       15,883       13,261  
Professional fees   1,404       1,565       4,951       4,713  
Advertising and business development   1,903       1,129       5,042       3,370  
Telecommunications   517       435       1,916       1,966  
FDIC insurance   360       360       1,140       1,665  
Courier and postage   533       389       1,881       1,429  
Free nationwide ATM cost   510       515       2,103       2,019  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   924       1,080       4,042       4,174  
Loan expense   262       308       828       934  
Other real estate owned   388       617       589       (188 )
Loss on debt extinguishment                     372  
Merger expenses   68       4,562       594       9,189  
Other   5,014       5,176       15,182       12,226  
Total non-interest expense   35,249       38,089       128,380       119,465  
Income (loss) before income tax   15,262       10,450       70,282       64,436  
Provision for income taxes   3,654       (16 )     12,594       11,956  
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 11,608     $ 10,466     $ 57,688     $ 52,480  
Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.73     $ 0.62     $ 3.56     $ 3.49  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.72     $ 0.61     $ 3.51     $ 3.43  
Weighted average common shares   15,948,360       16,865,167       16,214,049       15,019,221  
Weighted average diluted common shares   16,204,185       17,141,174       16,437,906       15,306,431  

TABLE 2. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  As of and for the three months ended  
  December 31,
2022 		    September 30,
2022 		    June 30,
2022 		    March 31,
2022 		    December 31,
2021 		 
Interest and dividend income                            
Loans, including fees $ 46,149     $ 41,555     $ 36,849     $ 36,306     $ 34,942  
Securities, taxable   5,946       5,792       5,584       5,391       4,754  
Securities, nontaxable   678       687       678       655       747  
Federal funds sold and other   651       514       513       300       349  
Total interest and dividend income   53,424       48,548       43,624       42,652       40,792  
Interest expense                            
Deposits   8,013       4,403       2,183       1,722       1,939  
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements   82       71       46       33       32  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,500       409       176       9       14  
Subordinated debt   1,798       1,721       1,653       1,599       1,592  
Total interest expense   11,393       6,604       4,058       3,363       3,577  
                             
Net interest income   42,031       41,944       39,566       39,289       37,215  
Provision (reversal) for credit losses   (151 )     (136 )     824       (412 )     (2,125 )
Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses   42,182       42,080       38,742       39,701       39,340  
Non-interest income                            
Service charges and fees   2,705       2,788       2,617       2,522       2,471  
Debit card income   2,557       2,682       2,810       2,628       2,633  
Mortgage banking   116       310       428       562       722  
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance   758       754       736       865       1,060  
Net gain on acquisition and branch sales   422             540              
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions   14       (17 )     (32 )     40       8  
Other   1,757       2,452       2,538       2,405       2,305  
Total non-interest income   8,329       8,969       9,637       9,022       9,199  
Non-interest expense                            
Salaries and employee benefits   16,113       15,442       15,383       15,068       15,119  
Net occupancy and equipment   2,919       3,127       3,007       3,170       2,967  
Data processing   4,334       4,138       3,642       3,769       3,867  
Professional fees   1,404       1,265       1,111       1,171       1,565  
Advertising and business development   1,903       1,191       972       976       1,129  
Telecommunications   517       487       442       470       435  
FDIC insurance   360       340       260       180       360  
Courier and postage   533       436       489       423       389  
Free nationwide ATM cost   510       551       541       501       515  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   924       957       1,111       1,050       1,080  
Loan expense   262       174       207       185       308  
Other real estate owned   388       188       14       (1 )     617  
Loss on debt extinguishment                            
Merger expenses   68       115       88       323       4,562  
Other   5,014       3,825       4,169       2,174       5,176  
Total non-interest expense   35,249       32,236       31,436       29,459       38,089  
Income (loss) before income tax   15,262       18,813       16,943       19,264       10,450  
Provision for income taxes (benefit)   3,654       3,642       1,684       3,614       (16 )
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 11,608     $ 15,171     $ 15,259     $ 15,650     $ 10,466  
Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.73     $ 0.94     $ 0.95     $ 0.94     $ 0.62  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.72     $ 0.93     $ 0.94     $ 0.93     $ 0.61  
Weighted average common shares   15,948,360       16,056,658       16,206,978       16,652,556       16,865,167  
Weighted average diluted common shares   16,204,185       16,273,231       16,413,248       16,869,152       17,141,174  

TABLE 3. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  December 31,
2022 		    September 30,
2022 		    June 30,
2022 		    March 31,
2022 		    December 31,
2021 		 
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks $ 101,662     $ 155,039     $ 103,126     $ 89,764     $ 259,131  
Federal funds sold   415       374       458       286       823  
Cash and cash equivalents   102,077       155,413       103,584       90,050       259,954  
Available-for-sale securities   1,184,390       1,198,962       1,288,180       1,352,894       1,327,442  
Held-to-maturity securities   1,948                          
Loans held for sale   349       1,518       1,714       1,575       4,214  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses(1)   3,265,701       3,208,524       3,175,208       3,194,987       3,107,262  
Other real estate owned, net   4,409       10,412       12,969       9,897       9,523  
Premises and equipment, net   101,492       100,566       101,212       103,168       104,038  
Bank-owned life insurance   123,176       122,418       121,665       120,928       120,787  
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   21,695       24,428       21,479       19,890       17,510  
Interest receivable   20,630       18,497       16,519       16,923       18,048  
Goodwill   53,101       53,101       53,101       54,465       54,465  
Core deposit intangibles, net   10,596       11,598       12,554       13,830       14,879  
Other   92,087       94,978       93,971       100,016       99,509  
Total assets $ 4,981,651     $ 5,000,415     $ 5,002,156     $ 5,078,623     $ 5,137,631  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                            
Deposits                            
Demand $ 1,097,899     $ 1,217,094     $ 1,194,863     $ 1,255,793     $ 1,244,117  
Total non-interest-bearing deposits   1,097,899       1,217,094       1,194,863       1,255,793       1,244,117  
Demand, savings and money market   2,329,584       2,335,847       2,445,545       2,511,478       2,522,289  
Time   814,324       673,670       651,363       612,399       653,598  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,143,908       3,009,517       3,096,908       3,123,877       3,175,887  
Total deposits   4,241,807       4,226,611       4,291,771       4,379,670       4,420,004  
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements   46,478       47,443       52,750       48,199       56,006  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   138,864       186,001       80,000       50,000        
Subordinated debt   96,392       96,263       96,135       96,010       95,885  
Contractual obligations   15,218       15,562       15,813       17,307       17,692  
Interest payable and other liabilities   32,834       32,729       37,572       35,422       47,413  
Total liabilities   4,571,593       4,604,609       4,574,041       4,626,608       4,637,000  
Commitments and contingent liabilities                            
Stockholders’ equity                            
Common stock   205       204       204       204       203  
Additional paid-in capital   484,989       482,668       480,897       480,106       478,862  
Retained earnings   140,095       130,114       116,576       102,632       88,324  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (113,511 )     (120,918 )     (77,426 )     (50,012 )     1,776  
Treasury stock   (101,720 )     (96,262 )     (92,136 )     (80,915 )     (68,534 )
Total stockholders’ equity   410,058       395,806       428,115       452,015       500,631  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,981,651     $ 5,000,415     $ 5,002,156     $ 5,078,623     $ 5,137,631  
                             
(1) Allowance for credit losses $ 45,847     $ 46,499     $ 48,238     $ 47,590     $ 48,365  

TABLE 4. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  As of and for the three months ended  
  December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
  2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
Loans Held For Investment by Type                            
Commercial real estate $ 1,721,269     $ 1,655,646     $ 1,643,068     $ 1,552,134     $ 1,486,148  
Commercial and industrial   594,862       607,722       578,899       629,181       567,497  
Residential real estate   570,550       573,431       578,936       613,928       638,087  
Agricultural real estate   199,189       200,415       197,938       198,844       198,330  
Agricultural   120,003       115,048       124,753       150,077       166,975  
Consumer   105,675       102,761       99,852       98,413       98,590  
Total loans held-for-investment   3,311,548       3,255,023       3,223,446       3,242,577       3,155,627  
Allowance for credit losses   (45,847 )     (46,499 )     (48,238 )     (47,590 )     (48,365 )
Net loans held for investment $ 3,265,701     $ 3,208,524     $ 3,175,208     $ 3,194,987     $ 3,107,262  
                             
                             
Asset Quality Ratios                            
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   1.38 %     1.43 %     1.50 %     1.47 %     1.53 %
Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.72 %     0.94 %     0.78 %     0.82 %     1.18 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.37 %     0.59 %     0.74 %     0.74 %     1.28 %
Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other
real estate owned		   0.55 %     0.91 %     1.14 %     1.15 %     2.07 %
Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital   9.98 %     11.03 %     13.08 %     17.12 %     25.34 %
                             
                             
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average)                            
Investment securities $ 1,184,452     $ 1,272,414     $ 1,319,099     $ 1,397,421     $ 1,330,267  
Total gross loans receivable   3,275,284       3,240,998       3,216,853       3,195,787       3,181,279  
Interest-earning assets   4,538,177       4,602,568       4,675,967       4,715,389       4,713,817  
Total assets   4,930,231       4,988,755       5,067,686       5,108,120       5,068,278  
Interest-bearing deposits   3,032,902       3,081,245       3,112,300       3,163,777       3,101,657  
Borrowings   299,191       221,514       238,062       160,094       165,941  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,335,557       3,302,759       3,350,362       3,323,871       3,267,598  
Total deposits   4,185,904       4,283,855       4,340,196       4,393,879       4,342,732  
Total liabilities   4,531,959       4,552,564       4,630,204       4,615,521       4,505,232  
Total stockholders' equity   398,270       436,191       437,483       492,599       563,046  
Tangible common equity*   332,820       369,746       368,505       422,418       501,860  
                             
                             
Performance ratios                            
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized   0.93 %     1.21 %     1.21 %     1.24 %     0.82 %
Return on average assets before income tax and
provision for loan losses*		   1.22 %     1.49 %     1.41 %     1.50 %     0.65 %
Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized   11.56 %     13.80 %     13.99 %     12.88 %     7.37 %
Return on average equity before income tax and
provision for loan losses*		   15.05 %     16.99 %     16.29 %     15.52 %     5.87 %
Return on average tangible common equity
(ROATCE) annualized* 		  14.74 %     17.12 %     17.60 %     15.85 %     8.97 %
Yield on loans annualized   5.59 %     5.09 %     4.59 %     4.61 %     4.36 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized   1.05 %     0.57 %     0.28 %     0.22 %     0.25 %
Cost of total deposits annualized   0.76 %     0.41 %     0.20 %     0.16 %     0.18 %
Net interest margin annualized   3.67 %     3.62 %     3.39 %     3.38 %     3.13 %
Efficiency ratio*   70.47 %     63.07 %     64.38 %     60.36 %     72.25 %
Non-interest income / average assets   0.67 %     0.71 %     0.76 %     0.72 %     0.72 %
Non-interest expense / average assets   2.84 %     2.56 %     2.49 %     2.34 %     2.98 %
                             
                             
Capital Ratios                            
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio   9.61 %     9.46 %     9.11 %     9.07 %     9.09 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio   12.26 %     12.15 %     12.08 %     11.81 %     12.03 %
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio   12.88 %     12.77 %     12.71 %     12.43 %     12.67 %
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio   16.08 %     15.99 %     15.97 %     15.66 %     15.96 %
Total stockholders' equity to total assets   8.23 %     7.92 %     8.56 %     8.90 %     9.74 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*   7.02 %     6.68 %     7.32 %     7.63 %     8.48 %
Dividend payout ratio   14.01 %     10.78 %     8.61 %     8.58 %     13.05 %
Book value per common share $ 25.74     $ 24.71     $ 26.58     $ 27.47     $ 29.87  
Tangible book value per common share* $ 21.67     $ 20.59     $ 22.42     $ 23.24     $ 25.65  
Tangible book value per diluted common share* $ 21.35     $ 20.33     $ 22.17     $ 22.95     $ 25.22  

TABLE 5. YEAR-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the year ended     For the year ended  
  December 31, 2022     December 31, 2021  
  Average Outstanding Balance   Interest Income/ Expense   Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		    Average Outstanding Balance   Interest Income/ Expense   Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		 
Interest-earning assets                          
Loans (1)                          
Commercial and industrial $ 583,295   $ 32,258     5.53 %   $ 714,561   $ 41,580   5.82 %
Commercial real estate   1,259,257     65,122     5.17 %     1,040,443     48,676   4.68 %
Real estate construction   363,902     18,269     5.02 %     277,307     10,256   3.70 %
Residential real estate   597,196     22,004     3.68 %     498,164     19,341   3.88 %
Agricultural real estate   201,295     11,399     5.66 %     153,607     8,122   5.29 %
Agricultural   125,342     6,697     5.34 %     108,276     5,361   4.95 %
Consumer   102,185     5,110     5.00 %     88,383     3,998   4.52 %
Total loans   3,232,472     160,859     4.98 %     2,880,741     137,334   4.77 %
Securities                          
Taxable securities   1,185,750     22,713     1.92 %     976,942     15,996   1.64 %
Nontaxable securities   106,955     2,698     2.52 %     105,522     2,843   2.69 %
Total securities   1,292,705     25,411     1.97 %     1,082,464     18,839   1.74 %
Federal funds sold and other   107,278     1,978     1.84 %     182,443     1,195   0.65 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 4,632,455     188,248     4.06 %   $ 4,145,648     157,368   3.80 %
Interest-bearing liabilities                          
Demand, savings and money market deposits $ 2,433,364     10,797     0.44 %   $ 2,162,807     3,705   0.17 %
Time deposits   663,790     5,524     0.83 %     625,562     4,550   0.73 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,097,154     16,321     0.53 %     2,788,369     8,255   0.30 %
FHLB advances   79,775     2,094     2.63 %     16,797     169   1.01 %
Other borrowings   151,172     7,003     4.63 %     135,607     6,365   4.69 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,328,101     25,418     0.76 %   $ 2,940,773     14,789   0.50 %
                           
Net interest income     $ 162,830             $ 142,579      
Interest rate spread           3.30 %           3.30 %
                           
Net interest margin (2)           3.52 %           3.44 %
                           
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.  
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.  
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.  
(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.  

TABLE 6. QUARTER-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the three months ended     For the three months ended  
  December 31, 2022     December 31, 2021  
  Average Outstanding Balance   Interest Income/ Expense   Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		    Average Outstanding Balance   Interest Income/ Expense   Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		 
Interest-earning assets                          
Loans (1)                          
Commercial and industrial $ 594,221   $ 9,264   6.19 %   $ 601,103   $ 6,971   4.60 %
Commercial real estate   1,327,438     19,127   5.72 %     1,187,747     13,732   4.59 %
Real estate construction   367,935     5,827   6.28 %     315,774     3,062   3.85 %
Residential real estate   576,357     5,667   3.90 %     618,057     5,174   3.32 %
Agricultural real estate   200,492     3,353   6.64 %     206,462     2,919   5.61 %
Agricultural   104,146     1,443   5.50 %     151,589     1,929   5.05 %
Consumer   104,695     1,468   5.57 %     100,547     1,155   4.56 %
Total loans   3,275,284     46,149   5.59 %     3,181,279     34,942   4.36 %
Securities                          
Taxable securities   1,083,986     5,946   2.18 %     1,209,826     4,754   1.56 %
Nontaxable securities   100,466     678   2.68 %     120,441     747   2.46 %
Total securities   1,184,452     6,624   2.22 %     1,330,267     5,501   1.64 %
Federal funds sold and other   78,441     651   3.29 %     202,271     348   0.68 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 4,538,177     53,424   4.67 %   $ 4,713,817     40,791   3.43 %
Interest-bearing liabilities                          
Demand, savings and money market deposits $ 2,294,639     5,336   0.92 %   $ 2,418,492     978   0.16 %
Time deposits   738,263     2,677   1.44 %     683,165     962   0.56 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,032,902     8,013   1.05 %     3,101,657     1,940   0.25 %
FHLB advances   155,964     1,500   3.82 %     18,197     15   0.32 %
Other borrowings   146,691     1,880   5.09 %     147,744     1,624   4.36 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,335,557     11,393   1.36 %   $ 3,267,598     3,579   0.43 %
                           
Net interest income     $ 42,031             $ 37,212      
Interest rate spread         3.31 %           3.00 %
                           
Net interest margin (2)         3.67 %           3.13 %
                           
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.  
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.  
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.  

TABLE 7. QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the three months ended     For the three months ended  
  December 31, 2022     September 30, 2022  
  Average Outstanding Balance   Interest Income/ Expense   Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		    Average Outstanding Balance   Interest Income/ Expense   Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		 
Interest-earning assets                          
Loans (1)                          
Commercial and industrial $ 594,221   $ 9,264   6.19 %   $ 575,149   $ 7,750   5.35 %
Commercial real estate   1,327,438     19,127   5.72 %     1,307,244     18,023   5.47 %
Real estate construction   367,935     5,827   6.28 %     360,579     4,847   5.33 %
Residential real estate   576,357     5,667   3.90 %     582,938     5,464   3.72 %
Agricultural real estate   200,492     3,353   6.64 %     200,534     2,740   5.42 %
Agricultural   104,146     1,443   5.50 %     113,351     1,406   4.92 %
Consumer   104,695     1,468   5.57 %     101,203     1,325   5.20 %
Total loans   3,275,284     46,149   5.59 %     3,240,998     41,555   5.09 %
Securities                          
Taxable securities   1,083,986     5,946   2.18 %     1,164,697     5,793   1.97 %
Nontaxable securities   100,466     678   2.68 %     107,717     687   2.53 %
Total securities   1,184,452     6,624   2.22 %     1,272,414     6,480   2.02 %
Federal funds sold and other   78,441     651   3.29 %     89,156     513   2.29 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 4,538,177     53,424   4.67 %   $ 4,602,568     48,548   4.18 %
Interest-bearing liabilities                          
Demand savings and money market deposits $ 2,294,639     5,336   0.92 %   $ 2,425,824     3,118   0.51 %
Time deposits   738,263     2,677   1.44 %     655,421     1,285   0.78 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,032,902     8,013   1.05 %     3,081,245     4,403   0.57 %
FHLB advances   155,964     1,500   3.82 %     71,415     409   2.27 %
Other borrowings   146,691     1,880   5.09 %     150,099     1,792   4.74 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,335,557     11,393   1.36 %   $ 3,302,759     6,604   0.79 %
                           
Net interest income     $ 42,031             $ 41,944      
Interest rate spread         3.31 %           3.39 %
                           
Net interest margin (2)         3.67 %           3.62 %
                           
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.  
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.  
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.  

TABLE 8. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  As of and for the three months ended  
  December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
  2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
                             
Total stockholders' equity $ 410,058     $ 395,806     $ 428,115     $ 452,015     $ 500,631  
Less: goodwill   53,101       53,101       53,101       54,465       54,465  
Less: core deposit intangibles, net   10,596       11,598       12,554       13,830       14,879  
Less: mortgage servicing rights, net   176       201       226       251       276  
Less: naming rights, net   1,044       1,054       1,065       1,076       1,087  
Tangible common equity $ 345,141     $ 329,852     $ 361,169     $ 382,393     $ 429,924  
Common shares outstanding at period end   15,930,112       16,017,834       16,106,818       16,454,966       16,760,115  
Diluted common shares outstanding at period end   16,163,253       16,225,591       16,289,635       16,662,779       17,050,115  
Book value per common share $ 25.74     $ 24.71     $ 26.58     $ 27.47     $ 29.87  
Tangible book value per common share $ 21.67     $ 20.59     $ 22.42     $ 23.24     $ 25.65  
Tangible book value per diluted common share $ 21.35     $ 20.33     $ 22.17     $ 22.95     $ 25.22  
                             
Total assets $ 4,981,651     $ 5,000,415     $ 5,002,156     $ 5,078,623     $ 5,137,631  
Less: goodwill   53,101       53,101       53,101       54,465       54,465  
Less: core deposit intangibles, net   10,596       11,598       12,554       13,830       14,879  
Less: mortgage servicing rights, net   176       201       226       251       276  
Less: naming rights, net   1,044       1,054       1,065       1,076       1,087  
Tangible assets $ 4,916,734     $ 4,934,461     $ 4,935,210     $ 5,009,001     $ 5,066,924  
Total stockholders' equity to total assets   8.23 %     7.92 %     8.56 %     8.90 %     9.74 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   7.02 %     6.68 %     7.32 %     7.63 %     8.48 %
                             
Total average stockholders' equity $ 398,270     $ 436,191     $ 437,483     $ 492,599     $ 563,046  
Less: average intangible assets   65,450       66,445       68,978       70,181       61,186  
Average tangible common equity $ 332,820     $ 369,746     $ 368,505     $ 422,418     $ 501,860  
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 11,608     $ 15,171     $ 15,259     $ 15,650     $ 10,466  
Add: amortization of intangible assets   961       992       1,148       1,085       1,116  
Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization   202       208       241       228       234  
Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common
stockholders 		$ 12,367     $ 15,955     $ 16,166     $ 16,507     $ 11,348  
Return on total average stockholders' equity
(ROAE) annualized 		  11.56 %     13.80 %     13.99 %     12.88 %     7.37 %
Return on average tangible common equity
(ROATCE) annualized 		  14.74 %     17.12 %     17.60 %     15.85 %     8.97 %
                             
Non-interest expense $ 35,248     $ 32,236     $ 31,436     $ 29,459     $ 38,089  
Less: loss on debt extinguishment                            
Less: merger expense   68       115       88       323       4,562  
Adjusted non-interest expense $ 35,180     $ 32,121     $ 31,348     $ 29,136     $ 33,527  
Net interest income $ 42,031     $ 41,944     $ 39,566     $ 39,289     $ 37,215  
Non-interest income   8,330       8,969       9,637       9,022       9,199  
Less: net gain on acquisition and branch sales   422             540              
Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions   14       (17 )     (32 )     40       8  
Adjusted non-interest income $ 7,894     $ 8,986     $ 9,129     $ 8,982     $ 9,191  
Net interest income plus adjusted non-interest income $ 49,925     $ 50,930     $ 48,695     $ 48,271     $ 46,406  
Non-interest expense to
net interest income plus non-interest income 		  69.99 %     63.32 %     63.89 %     60.98 %     82.06 %
Efficiency ratio   70.47 %     63.07 %     64.38 %     60.36 %     72.25 %
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 11,608     $ 15,171     $ 15,259     $ 15,650     $ 10,466  
Add: income tax provision   3,654       3,642       1,684       3,614       (16 )
Add: provision (reversal) of credit losses   (151 )     (136 )     824       (412 )     (2,125 )
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 15,111     $ 18,677     $ 17,767     $ 18,852     $ 8,325  
Total average assets $ 4,930,231     $ 4,988,755     $ 5,067,687     $ 5,108,120     $ 5,068,301  
Total average stockholders' equity $ 398,270     $ 436,191     $ 437,483     $ 492,599     $ 563,023  
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized   0.93 %     1.21 %     1.21 %     1.24 %     0.82 %
Adjusted return on average assets   1.22 %     1.49 %     1.41 %     1.50 %     0.65 %
Adjusted return on average equity   15.05 %     16.99 %     16.29 %     15.52 %     5.87 %

Primary Logo

