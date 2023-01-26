Overhaul Support Services Receives Membership in Aerospace Components Manufacturers (ACM)
Through collaborative partnerships, we’ll be part of new business opportunities and product improvements that benefit both member companies and our customers.”LADSON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIGHITCO Inc. is pleased to announce that its Overhaul Support Services has been accepted as a member into the Aerospace Components Manufacturers (ACM) group. ACM is one of the largest, most experienced concentrations of premier aerospace companies in the world. Situated within a 50-mile radius of Hartford, CT, known as The World’s AEROSPACE ALLEY!®.
ACM is a non-profit regional network created in July 1999 whose mission is to attract the global aerospace industry to Connecticut and southwestern Massachusetts. Member companies, a unique industrial cooperative of well-established aerospace manufacturers, processors, and suppliers, offer a cost-effective supply chain that meets a broad array of customer expectations. ACM’s goal is to help the member firms achieve recognition as the premier source of aerospace components in the world.
“We are excited to join this network of elite companies in the aerospace industry. Through collaborative partnerships, we’ll be part of new business opportunities and product improvements that benefit both member companies and our customers.” shared Mark Withrow, CEO, TIGHITCO. “No other area of the world has a comparable concentration of aerospace talent and capabilities.”
Overhaul Support Services (OSS), a FAA and EASA certificated repair station, has extensive experience and multiple contracts to provide MRO services for helicopter subassemblies, dynamic components, hydraulic actuators, and fuel systems. The team focuses on providing excellent service, superior quality, and exceeding customer delivery requirements and expectations.
About TIGHITCO Inc.: TIGHITCO is an industry leader in the design, fabrication and assembly of engineered components for aerospace and industrial applications. We focus on creative thinking to drive viable solutions for our customers’ technical challenges. TIGHITCO is comprised of three divisions in the U.S. and Mexico: AeroStructures, Insulation Products and Overhaul Support Services. www.tighitco.com.
About Aerospace Components Manufacturers (ACM): is a non-profit regional network of independent Connecticut and southwestern Massachusetts based aerospace companies. Our mission is to attract the global aerospace industry to this, The World's Aerospace Alley!®, where ACM member firms form a unique industrial cooperative of long-established aerospace manufacturers, processors and suppliers, offering a cost-effective supply chain that exceeds customer expectations. Working together as a network, member companies collectively offer broader capabilities than they could as individuals. www.aerospacecomponents.org
