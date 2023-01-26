It’s The New Year and The Perfect Time to Check a Dog’s Mobility, by YuMOVE, Joint Supplements for Dogs
It’s the start of the New Year and the perfect time to check a dog’s mobility, kicking off the year and helping every dog get out and move.
It's the start of the New Year and the perfect time to check a dog's mobility, kicking off the year and helping every dog get out and move. YuMOVE, the high-quality joint supplement for dogs and the American Kennel Club's official dog joint supplement, offers this checklist to help check a dog's mobility.
— Fiona Hope, CEO of Lintbells | Home of YuMOVE
The Dog Mobility Checklist
Review this checklist and ask, does this dog show any sign of:
• Visible signs of stiffness in the morning or after resting.
• Walking slower or limping on walks, and even around the house.
• Struggling to sit or stand.
• Reluctance to get in or out of bed. A place most dogs enjoy.
• Trouble going up or down the stairs.
• Slipping when getting up or walking around.
• Shifting weight from either front to back legs or vice a versa.
• Acting grumpy, or perhaps, even grumpier.
• Signs of being lethargic, sluggish or even apathetic.
• Hesitating or not engaging in normal activities the dog use to enjoy.
If the dog shows signs of one or more of the items on the checklist, consider talking with a vet. While senior dogs have more concerns with mobility, younger dogs can too.
Pet owners should also consider providing a high-quality dog joint supplement, like YuMOVE, which will help soothe occasional stiffness, support joint structure and promote mobility.
YuMOVE, the UK’s #1 veterinary joint supplement brand1, already supports two million+ dogs a year globally2. For years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog joint supplement that’s scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.³ There’s also a six-week Money-Back Guarantee4, if you aren’t satisfied.
To see the difference YuMOVE can make, YuMOVE is offering 30% off any YuMOVE hip and joint supplement for dogs using the code “WINTER30” for a one-time purchase or 40% off any ongoing subscription using the code “WINTER40” at checkout.
To learn more about YuMOVE, visit www.yumove.com.
