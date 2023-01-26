S.W.A.T. 's Kenny Johnson has his first starring role in a feature film being released after almost 30 years
Believe it or not, Actor Kenny Johnson's never-before-seen independent flick “NINE BALL” was shot in 1995 and not completed until now.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.W.A.T. ‘s Officer Dominique Luca, AKA. Actor Kenny Johnson has his first starring role in a feature film being released after almost 30 years. Believe it or not, the never-before-seen independent flick “NINE BALL” was shot in 1995 and not completed until now.
Long Before Kenny Johnson’s portrayal of Curtis Lemanshy opposite Michael Chiklis on "The Shield" or his outstanding character of Ham Dewey, on "Saving Grace" opposite Holly Hunter, not to mention, Herman Kozik on "Sons of Anarchy or Caleb Calhoun on "Bates Motel. Johnson portrayed Nicky in the little Indie/ Arthouse Film "NINE BALL". Fellow co-star of “NINE BALL” Actor, Producer Rich Grosso feels that the volatile character of Nicky portrayed by Johnson is not to be missed. “NINE BALL” was Written by Donald Wayne Jarman, based on his award-winning stage play, Produced by Rich Grosso, and Directed by Victor Bevine.
“NINE BALL” will be coming to top steaming services soon. Follow “NINE BALL” on IG @nineballmovie and Facebook, Nine Ball Movie.
Link to Nine Ball Trailer
https://vimeo.com/richgrosso/nineballtrailer2023
Rich Grosso
What Exit Films
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram