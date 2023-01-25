Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,123 in the last 365 days.

S&T BANCORP ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) STBA, the holding company for S&T Bank with operations in Pennsylvania and Ohio authorized an extension of its $50 million share repurchase plan, which was set to expire on March 31, 2023, at its regular meeting held January 25, 2023. This repurchase authorization permits S&T to repurchase shares of S&T's common stock through a combination of open market and privately negotiated repurchases up to the previously authorized $50 million in aggregate value. The plan has $29.8 million of remaining capacity and will expire on March 31, 2024. The specific timing, price, and quantity of repurchases will be at the discretion of S&T and will depend on a variety of factors, including general market conditions, the trading price of the common stock, legal and contractual requirements, and S&T's financial performance. The repurchase plan does not obligate S&T to repurchase any particular number of shares. S&T expects to fund any repurchases from cash on hand and internally generated funds. Any share repurchases will not begin until permissible under applicable laws.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is an $8.9 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2022 Best-in-State Bank. S&T Bank also received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power in 2022. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on FacebookInstagram and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-bancorp-announces-extension-of-share-repurchase-plan-301730910.html

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.

You just read:

S&T BANCORP ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.