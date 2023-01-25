Correction - Health in Transportation Releases New Smartphone Face-Scanning Application Aimed at Uncovering Potentially Serious Health Concerns in Professional Drivers

Correction Notice

Please note the following corrections to the Press Release issued Jan 17, 2023:

The CDL Health Scanner is a product of Health in Transportation. NuraLogix does not hold any liability for any applications distributed under the Health in Transportation name.

NuraLogix technology, service and products do not uncover, nor identify life-threatening health conditions. NuraLogix technology, service and products are intended to improve your awareness of general wellness and health.

Note that NuraLogix technology, service and products are For Investigational Use Only within the USA . NuraLogix technology, service and products are not a substitute for the clinical judgment of a health care professional. NuraLogix technology, service and products are not intended to diagnose, treat, mitigate or prevent any disease, symptom, disorder or abnormal physical state. Always consult with a health care professional or emergency services if you believe you may have a medical issue.

NuraLogix technology, service and products do not predict the risk of, nor do they provide Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) measurements in any way. NuraLogix technology, service and products do not provide customized health coaching from Medwell, nor sleep-apnea solutions by Dedicated Sleep. NuraLogix technology, service and products do not provide health education, or resources to assist with lifestyle changes.

Corrected Press Release

Please note the following corrected press release. A previous release sent on January 17 contained incorrect or outdated information.

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Health in Transportation, a health and wellness solution provider for the transportation industry, released a revolutionary preventative health tool for drivers called CDL Health Scanner.

Accessed through a specific URL on a smartphone, CDL Health Scanner's proprietary technology uses a smartphone camera to scan an individual's face and analyze key vital signs. This unique, driver-centric system uses revolutionary technology from NuraLogix, called Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI)™, in which a conventional video camera is used to extract blood flow information from the face. Risk factors for hypertension, type-2 diabetes and more are revealed to the individual user on an easy-to-interpret results page.

"It's an exciting day for the transportation industry," said Bob Perry, president of Health in Transportation. "For less than the cost of a couple coffee drinks, this new smartphone app will provide health information to drivers, potentially salvaging thousands of driving careers. Our partnership with NuraLogix is dedicated to bringing innovative solutions to directly impact the driver shortage and help keep America's professional drivers on the road instead of being sidelined due to bad health."

This new, confidential CDL Health Scanner was developed specifically to protect drivers. With the transportation industry experiencing a shortage of close to 80,000 drivers each year– along with the fact that putting a new driver behind the wheel often involves a five-figure expense for the carrier–thousands of skilled drivers are disqualified from driving each month due to poor health outcomes.

CDL Health Scanner not only alerts drivers of potentially serious health concerns, but it also provides health education focused on the driver and guides them toward resources that can assist with lifestyle changes. Often, drivers are completely unaware of some of these underlying medical conditions, and CDL Health Scanner aims to bring awareness to these important metrics. The app provides support for drivers who may be at risk by providing them with the nearest location of one of the six thousand Higi health check stations.

CDL Health Scanner can be purchased by visiting www.cdlhealthscanner.com.

About Health in Transportation

Health in Transportation (HIT) provides innovative and practical health and wellness solutions for professional drivers in trucking and mass transit. For almost forty years, their programs have helped thousands of drivers avoid medical disqualification with unique coaching mechanisms that drivers can utilize even while they are on the road. Known as 'The Trucker Trainer' by professional drivers nationwide, Bob Perry, president of HIT, brings a very distinctive perspective to the issue of a driver's health and life expectancy. He comes from a family of professional drivers and has spent decades working on driver health initiatives.

About NuraLogix

NuraLogix are the Toronto-based pioneers of the world's first contactless blood pressure and vital sign measurement solution. NuraLogix uses its patented Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI™) technology in which a conventional video camera is used to extract facial blood flow information. This technology is the evolution of extensive peer-reviewed research and clinical studies, differentiating NuraLogix from their competitors. NuraLogix has conducted multiple clinical studies and published several research papers in notable scientific publications such as Frontiers in Psychology, Scientific Reports, and the Journal of Natural Sciences (JNS). To date the company has been issued 13 US patents with additional patents pending. Visit their website at www.nuralogix.ai.

SOURCE NuraLogix Corporation