Masonite Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Masonite International Corporation DOOR today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Management will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on Thursday, February 23, 2023, to discuss the results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Masonite website at investor.masonite.com. It is recommended that listeners log on at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Telephone access to the call will be available at 877-407-8289 (in the U.S.) or by dialing 201-689-8341 (outside U.S.).

A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call through March 9, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 (in the U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (outside U.S.). Enter Conference ID #13735243.

ABOUT MASONITE

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors and door systems for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves more than 7,000 customers globally. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


