Stephen Yoham narrates a gripping tale about a secret agent who unravels the government’s tops secrets
A secret service agent unintentionally discovers a tracking device in his body which is believed to be implanted for over 20 years alreadyTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Stephen Yoham, who is an outdoorsy person, a traveler, and an adventurer presents his book! Over the Edge is a captivating fictional tale about a secret service agent who discovers an extremely confidential secret of the government.
Agent Hunter Mahoy, the main character of the story, is an off-duty United States Secret Service agent. The story begins when Agent Mahoy suffered several wounds when a gunfire-stricken jumbo jetliner landed at him at Miami International Airport. While being operated on, the surgeon discovers a suspicious piece in his left shoulder.
To be certain of what the fragment is, Agent Charles Minsk takes it to a private lab, where he finds out it's a highly miniaturized tracking device. Considering this device is highly advanced, it was believed to have originated from the government, possibly the CIA. Speculations arise, one of which is that the majority of U.S citizens may have been implanted with this device.
The CIA will bury all its secrets no matter the cost. Will Agent Mahoy succeed with this mission to put an end to this anomaly?
Readers will definitely be caught on edge–literally, with the twists and turns of this book. Over the Edge by Stephen Yoham can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover.
