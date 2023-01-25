Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,102 in the last 365 days.

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT FOR 2022 DISTRIBUTIONS

/EIN News/ -- FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) today announced the tax treatment of its 2022 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders of UMH’s common and preferred shares during the calendar year ended December 31, 2022. 

Common - CUSIP 903002103 

Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b) 		Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/22 $ 0.20 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.20 $ 0.00
6/15/22 $ 0.20 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.20 $ 0.00
9/15/22 $ 0.20 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.20 $ 0.00
12/15/22 $ 0.20 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.20 $ 0.00
TOTAL $ 0.80 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.80 $ 0.00

 

Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b) 		Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/22 $ 0.20 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 % 0 %
6/15/22 $ 0.20 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 % 0 %
9/15/22 $ 0.20 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 % 0 %
12/15/22 $ 0.20 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 % 0 %
TOTAL $ 0.80 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 % 0 %


6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002400 

Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b) 		Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/22 $ 0.421875 $ 0.165476 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.256399 $ 0.165476
6/15/22 $ 0.421875 $ 0.165476 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.256399 $ 0.165476
9/15/22 $ 0.257800 $ 0.101119 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.156681 $ 0.101119
12/15/22   -   -   -   -   -   -
TOTAL $ 1.101550 $ 0.432071 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.669479 $ 0.432071

 

Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b) 		Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/22 $ 0.421875 39.223963 % 0 % 0 % 60.776037 % 39.223963 %
6/15/22 $ 0.421875 39.223963 % 0 % 0 % 60.776037 % 39.223963 %
9/15/22 $ 0.257800 39.223963 % 0 % 0 % 60.776037 % 39.223963 %
12/15/22   - -   -   -   -   -  
TOTAL $ 1.101550 39.223963 % 0 % 0 % 60.776037 % 39.223963 %


6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002509 

Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b) 		Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/22 $ 0.398438 $ 0.156283 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.242155 $ 0.156283
6/15/22 $ 0.398438 $ 0.156283 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.242155 $ 0.156283
9/15/22 $ 0.398438 $ 0.156283 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.242155 $ 0.156283
12/15/22 $ 0.398438 $ 0.156283 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.242155 $ 0.156283
TOTAL $ 1.593752 $ 0.625132 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.968620 $ 0.625132

 

Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) 		Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/22 $ 0.398438 39.223963 % 0 % 0 % 60.776037 % 39.223963 %
6/15/22 $ 0.398438 39.223963 % 0 % 0 % 60.776037 % 39.223963 %
9/15/22 $ 0.398438 39.223963 % 0 % 0 % 60.776037 % 39.223963 %
12/15/22 $ 0.398438 39.223963 % 0 % 0 % 60.776037 % 39.223963 %
TOTAL $ 1.593752 39.223963 % 0 % 0 % 60.776037 % 39.223963 %

NOTE: Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Non-Qualifying Ordinary Income reported in Box 1a. 

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN DISCOUNTS

Common - CUSIP 903002103

DISCOUNT DATE FAIR MARKET VALUE ($)   DISCOUNT PRICE ($)   DISCOUNT ON D/R ($)
1/18/2022 24.530   23.625   0.905
2/15/2022 23.005   22.125   0.880
3/15/2022 24.290   23.375   0.915
4/18/2022 23.915   22.875   1.040
5/16/2022 19.445   18.500   0.945
6/15/2022 17.230   16.750   0.480
7/15/2022 19.100   18.250   0.850
8/15/2022 19.675   18.750   0.925
9/15/2022 18.150   17.500   0.650
10/17/2022 16.420   15.625   0.795
11/15/2022 17.485   16.875   0.610
12/15/2022 16.850   16.375   0.475

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company. 

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate. 

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-9997 

#####


Primary Logo

You just read:

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT FOR 2022 DISTRIBUTIONS

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.