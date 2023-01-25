UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT FOR 2022 DISTRIBUTIONS

/EIN News/ -- FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) today announced the tax treatment of its 2022 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders of UMH’s common and preferred shares during the calendar year ended December 31, 2022.

Common - CUSIP 903002103

Shown as Dollars ($) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/22 $ 0.20 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.20 $ 0.00 6/15/22 $ 0.20 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.20 $ 0.00 9/15/22 $ 0.20 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.20 $ 0.00 12/15/22 $ 0.20 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.20 $ 0.00 TOTAL $ 0.80 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.80 $ 0.00

Shown as a Percentage (%) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/22 $ 0.20 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 % 0 % 6/15/22 $ 0.20 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 % 0 % 9/15/22 $ 0.20 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 % 0 % 12/15/22 $ 0.20 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 % 0 % TOTAL $ 0.80 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 % 0 %



6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002400

Shown as Dollars ($) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/22 $ 0.421875 $ 0.165476 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.256399 $ 0.165476 6/15/22 $ 0.421875 $ 0.165476 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.256399 $ 0.165476 9/15/22 $ 0.257800 $ 0.101119 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.156681 $ 0.101119 12/15/22 - - - - - - TOTAL $ 1.101550 $ 0.432071 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.669479 $ 0.432071

Shown as a Percentage (%) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/22 $ 0.421875 39.223963 % 0 % 0 % 60.776037 % 39.223963 % 6/15/22 $ 0.421875 39.223963 % 0 % 0 % 60.776037 % 39.223963 % 9/15/22 $ 0.257800 39.223963 % 0 % 0 % 60.776037 % 39.223963 % 12/15/22 - - - - - - TOTAL $ 1.101550 39.223963 % 0 % 0 % 60.776037 % 39.223963 %





6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002509

Shown as Dollars ($) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/22 $ 0.398438 $ 0.156283 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.242155 $ 0.156283 6/15/22 $ 0.398438 $ 0.156283 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.242155 $ 0.156283 9/15/22 $ 0.398438 $ 0.156283 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.242155 $ 0.156283 12/15/22 $ 0.398438 $ 0.156283 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.242155 $ 0.156283 TOTAL $ 1.593752 $ 0.625132 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.968620 $ 0.625132

Shown as a Percentage (%) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain



(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/22 $ 0.398438 39.223963 % 0 % 0 % 60.776037 % 39.223963 % 6/15/22 $ 0.398438 39.223963 % 0 % 0 % 60.776037 % 39.223963 % 9/15/22 $ 0.398438 39.223963 % 0 % 0 % 60.776037 % 39.223963 % 12/15/22 $ 0.398438 39.223963 % 0 % 0 % 60.776037 % 39.223963 % TOTAL $ 1.593752 39.223963 % 0 % 0 % 60.776037 % 39.223963 %

NOTE: Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Non-Qualifying Ordinary Income reported in Box 1a.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN DISCOUNTS

Common - CUSIP 903002103

DISCOUNT DATE FAIR MARKET VALUE ($) DISCOUNT PRICE ($) DISCOUNT ON D/R ($) 1/18/2022 24.530 23.625 0.905 2/15/2022 23.005 22.125 0.880 3/15/2022 24.290 23.375 0.915 4/18/2022 23.915 22.875 1.040 5/16/2022 19.445 18.500 0.945 6/15/2022 17.230 16.750 0.480 7/15/2022 19.100 18.250 0.850 8/15/2022 19.675 18.750 0.925 9/15/2022 18.150 17.500 0.650 10/17/2022 16.420 15.625 0.795 11/15/2022 17.485 16.875 0.610 12/15/2022 16.850 16.375 0.475

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.



UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

