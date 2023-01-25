Submit Release
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 2nd Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Operating Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Elgin, Illinois, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS), a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2023 operating results on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). Second quarter fiscal 2023 results are expected to be released after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

To register for the call, please click on the Participant Registration link below:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI571a5926fed84be7a7e26c1c8530822f

Once registered, attendees will receive a dial in number and their own unique PIN number.

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.’s Web site at www.jbssinc.com.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company’s Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts®, and Just the Cheese® brand names.

 


COMPANY CONTACT:
Frank Pellegrino
Chief Financial Officer
847-214-4138

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
John Beisler or Steven Hooser
Three Part Advisors, LLC
817-310-8776

Primary Logo

