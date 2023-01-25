Fire Watch Pasadena: USPA Deploys Emergency Fire Watch Guards to the hardest hit parts of Texas after Tornadoes Hit

Submit Release
USPA Nationwide Security has dispatched a complement of emergency fire watch personnel to the Pasadena area as crews work to re-open damaged businesses.

USPA Nationwide Security stands ready to assist our neighbors in Pasadena with around the clock fire watch guards to take the place of their downed fire suppression systems.”
— Brian Fitzgibbons, VP of USPA

PASADENA, TEXAS, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Severe Weather Threat Moves East After Tornadoes Hit Texas. After the tornadoes that hit Texas on Monday, a severe weather threat will move east across the state. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for parts of the state.

A line of storms is moving northeastward toward the Brazos Valley and the DFW metroplex. They could produce damaging winds and large hail. This could cause severe flooding and power outages.

In the DFW area, the storms have been causing hundreds of flights to be canceled. More than 3 inches of rain fell at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. During the storm, a 63-mph wind gust was recorded at the airport. That is why, national fire watch service, USPA Nationwide Security has deployed a team if Pasadena Fire Watch Service guards to the area.

Tornadoes have been reported in the Houston and Dallas areas, as well as several other cities across the state. One person died in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, where a tornado ripped through before 8 p.m. It caused damage to several homes and businesses. There was also a tree fall in Choctaw County, Oklahoma.

At least 31 tornadoes have been reported in Texas. A storm system will be sweeping across the state through Tuesday. While this system is expected to weaken, it could still bring strong winds and damaging tornadoes.

The tornadoes that tore through Texas on Monday prompted a tornado watch in the eastern and inland areas of southeast Texas. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center is expected to continue issuing tornado watches until 3 a.m. Some parts of northwest Arkansas and Louisiana are under a tornado watch.

"USPA Nationwide Security stands ready to assist our neighbors in Pasadena with around the clock fire watch guards to take the place of their downed fire suppression systems" said Brian Fitzgibbons, Director of Security and Fire Watch.

