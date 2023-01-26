Transcend Translation Recognized as the Best Translation Company in the State of Utah

The leading language service provider was honored by the State of Utah’s Utah Award Program, beating out more than 20 other translation companies

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transcend Translation – a leading provider of language translation, localization, and technology services for the world’s top global organizations delivering superior service in over 140 languages – today announced that it has been ranked as the best translation company in the State of Utah by The Utah Award Program.

Each year, the State of Utah honors the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses through The Utah Awards Program. With thousands of businesses competing across dozens of categories, competition can be fierce, with Transcend Translation beating out more than 20 other language translation companies for the “Best Translation Company” prize.

“We've grown exponentially since the foundation of the company,” said Cyle Adair, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Transcend Translation. “Thanks to our team of dedicated project managers, translators, interpreters, voice artists, audio engineers, and desktop publishers, we've helped both small and large organizations effectively communicate in different languages, ultimately supporting their international and domestic growth. This award is both a recognition of a lot of hard work and the trust our clients have in us.”

Transcend Translation is on a mission to help its clients take their translation and interpretation needs to the next level. Its passionate language experts do more than just help their partners shine as they communicate globally; they provide custom solutions and technology that make translation and interpretation seamless.

About Transcend Translation

Transcend Translation is a disabled veteran-owned translation company offering fast and reliable language translation services across all industries. Transcend Translation helps companies expand their audiences, increase engagement and revenue, and achieve organizational success through certified quality translation and interpretation.