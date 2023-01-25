Speed Limit Restored and Tier Restrictions Lifted on Roadways in the Region

PennDOT has removed the Tier 1 vehicle restrictions and lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on Interstate 99 and Interstate 70 in the region.



Due to the winter storm impacting the region, the speed limit was reduced earlier today to 45 mph on:



Interstate 99 in Bedford and Blair Counties

Interstate 70 in Bedford and Fulton Counties

All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits.



Additionally, the Tier 1 vehicle restriction on Interstate 99 that went into effect at 6:00 AM has been removed. This restriction had been placed in accordance with the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan:



PennDOT will continue to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.



Motorists are reminded that roadways that are wet can re-freeze as temperatures drop and caution should be used when traveling.



Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Monica R. Owens, moowens@pa.gov, 814-696-7105

