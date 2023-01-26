Jennifer Wong, PA-C with Advanced Dermatology PC on How to Treat a Double Chin at Home or in the Clinic
What to Do About a Double Chin
For anyone wanting a little guidance on getting the chin that they want, consulting with a dermatologist is a great place to start.”ASTORIA, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With holiday season past and resolutions set, many Americans will be looking to lose weight in the new year. And for some, the goal will be highly targeted around one feature in particular: the double chin. Having a double chin—also known as submental fat—is common, as is the desire to eliminate it. While a double chin isn’t a cause for immediate medical concern, many people find it undesirable because it’s often more visible and more difficult to hide than extra fat on other parts of the body. Fortunately, Jennifer Wong, PA-C, with Advanced Dermatology PC, has a number of recommendations for how people can get their chins back into the shape they desire.
“A double chin is just a bit of fat in one specific spot, and it’s common because there are so many causes, often working together,” Wong explains.
No one gene has ever been discovered as being responsible for causing double chins, but it’s a feature that’s believed to run in families and to be associated with some sort of genetic component. Therefore, some people might have a predisposition toward having a double chin.
Weight gain is often implicated when a double chin appears. It can definitely be a factor, but it’s not necessarily the sole cause either.
Sometimes, having a double chin just comes down to the natural aging process. “It’s normal for skin to lose it’s elasticity as we age. This can cause some sagging, particularly in the area under the chin, which then contributes to the effect of having a double chin,” Wong says.
Poor posture can also play a role. Spending a lot of time looking down—at a phone, for example—can weaken the muscles of the neck including those below the chin, potentially leading those areas to experience sagging.
So what to do about it?
Lifestyle Changes
“Starting and maintaining healthy eating and exercise routines may not be a silver bullet for eliminating a double chin, but they can definitely help. Good dietary and workout habits are recommended for just about everyone, just so long as you don’t have any health conditions that would prevent you from doing so. If you’re unsure, check with your physician,” recommends Wong.
For those who are unsure where to start, Wong refers people to the dietary and activity guidelines established by the CDC.
A healthy diet should place emphasis on:
Fruits
Vegetables
Whole grains
Non- or low-fat dairy products
Seafood
Lean meats and poultry
Legumes, nuts, and seeds
Added sugars, sodium, saturated fats, trans fats, and cholesterol should be avoided within reason.
While most weight loss comes from reducing caloric intake, maintaining a healthy weight requires regular activity. A minimum weekly workout should consist of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, or 75 minutes at a vigorous intensity. Some combination of the two allows for some variety.
Targeted Exercises
“Outside of achieving and maintaining a healthy weight, there are some simple exercises that can be done at home in just a few minutes each day to really work the area under the chin,” says Wong.
Each of these exercises can be done in sets or 5 or 10, and the whole routine takes less time than it takes to make a cup of coffee.
Tongue stretch
Standing or sitting up straight, stick out the tongue as far as it goes and curl it up towards the nose. Hold this position for a count of 10 and release.
Looking upward
Tilt the head back to look up at the ceiling, and then press the tongue against the roof of the mouth. Hold this position for a count of 10 and release.
Kiss the sky
Tilt the head back toward the ceiling again, and pucker the lips. Release and repeat.
Exercise ball
Place a small exercise ball (about 10 inches) beneath the chin and against the top of the sternum, and press down against the ball with the chin and then release.
Medical Treatments
“Of course, there are several treatments that can be performed by a licensed professional to help people along their way toward looking and feeling great,” says Wong.
Mesotherapy
During this procedure, a special compound is injected into the area beneath the chin to dissolve the extra fat. Kybella is one such compound that’s often used, and it’s identical to a chemical normally produced by the body.
Liposculpting
This procedure uses either suction or a laser to directly remove fat from the area beneath the chin.
Cryolipolysis
For people who want to avoid incisions and needles, this procedure is non-invasive. A special device freezes fat cells beneath the skin where they eventually break down and exit the body.
Neck lift
The neck lift is a helpful procedure to help sculpt any loose skin on the neck or chin, in addition to removing unwanted fat.
“For anyone wanting a little guidance on getting the chin that they want, consulting with a dermatologist is a great place to start,” says Wong.
Bio: Jennifer Wong, PA-C with Advanced Dermatology, P.C., is a certified Physician Assistant with comprehensive experience in medical and cosmetic dermatology for all ages.
Advanced Dermatology P.C. and the Center for Laser and Cosmetic Surgery has over 50 offices in NY, NJ, CT and PA and is one of the leading dermatology centers in the nation, offering highly experienced physicians in the fields of cosmetic and laser dermatology, as well as plastic surgery and state-of-the-art medical technologies. www.advanceddermatologypc.com
