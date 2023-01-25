January 25, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Releases Report on Virginia Parole Board

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Releases Report on Virginia Parole Board

~ The report is the culmination of a year-long investigation into the practices of the Virginia Parole Board ~

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares released today a 69-page report on the Virginia Parole Board detailing significant and repeated violations of Parole Board policies and state law under former Chair Adrianne Bennett. The report describes the chaotic atmosphere surrounding a parole-granting frenzy at the Parole Board in March and April 2020, the time between when Chair Bennett was nominated for a judgeship and her investiture, and deeper look into her board’s risky practices.

The investigation and final report were conducted pursuant to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 3.

Attorney General Miyares issued the following statement on the report:

“Under Chair Adrianne Bennett, the Virginia Parole Board endangered public safety and abused its power by releasing dozens of violent felons against Parole Board policies, and frequently in clear violation of a court order or Virginia law,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Judge Bennett’s brazen abuse of her power put Virginians’ safety at risk so that she could promote a criminal-first, victim-last agenda without regard for victims or their safety. “I thank the hard work of my team to compile this report and look forward to working with the General Assembly and the current Parole Board to promote trust and transparency in its actions and ensure the victims of violent crime are never again ignored, silenced, or overlooked. The reckless disregard for the law described in my office’s report must never again be repeated.”

Read the attached fact sheet HERE:

Read the full report HERE:

Read the full appendices HERE.

