The Board of Supervisors directed the Executive Office to identify possible solutions to the cascade of court dismissals in Riverside County and request that California's chief justice meet with local officials for a reality check on the impact resulting from the county's deficit of judicial resources.
You just read:
Updated: Supervisors seek action to stem tide of criminal case dismissals
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.