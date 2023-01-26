Waterloo Data and American Campus Communities Enter Seventh Year of Strategic Partnership
Transformational data management solutions drive shareholder value across the enterpriseAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Waterloo Data and American Campus Communities (ACC) announce that they will begin their seventh year of strategic partnership. Since 2016 the two organizations have worked closely together across a wide range of data management initiatives including data warehousing, master data management, business intelligence, planning and forecasting, and advanced analytics. These capabilities have allowed ACC to mature into a world class data driven organization.
“ACC has always placed great importance on being a data driven organization. Our partnership with Waterloo Data has allowed us to leverage industry best practices and shorten the time it takes to deliver new enterprise capabilities. This has allowed us to remain agile and successfully navigate the challenges associated with owning and operating the largest portfolio of student housing in North America,” said Jeff Barrett, VP of Operational Systems and Business Intelligence.
“It has been impressive to watch the management team leverage the data management capabilities we have delivered to successfully navigate the COVID pandemic and deliver significant shareholder returns, ultimately resulting in a $13B acquisition of ACC by Blackstone in the summer of 2022,” said Matt Brown, Founder and CEO of Waterloo Data. “Everything from providing board level metrics and reporting, to market intelligence for research and development, to operational forecasting and scenario planning rests on a solid foundation of high quality, governed enterprise data.”
“Waterloo Data has been an outstanding partner for us. They are easy to work with, responsive to our needs, and have maintained the same team members over the course of the relationship which has provided a very consistent and predictable quality to their delivery. They are a natural extension of our team and a trusted advisor for us”, said Jorge de Cardenas, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.
About American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2021, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 202 properties with approximately 140,700 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.
About Waterloo Data
Since 2009 Waterloo Data has helped organizations solve their most complex data management, cloud infrastructure, and outsourced product development challenges. Headquartered in Austin with offices throughout Texas and a nearshore delivery center in Monterrey, Mexico, Waterloo Data provides enterprise management and technology consulting services for clients in Healthcare, Financial Services, Commercial Real Estate, and high growth technology companies.
