District Judge Christina Marroquin Sits with Nebraska Supreme Court

Nebraska District Court Judge Christina M. Marroquin of Wahoo, Nebraska, was invited to sit with the Nebraska Supreme Court on January 12, 2023.

Marroquin heard arguments in the consolidated cases of McGill Restoration, Inc. v. Lion Place Condo. Ass’n et al. and Michael Henery, an individual. In these cases, McGill Restoration, Inc. obtained a judgment against Lion Place Condo. Ass’n. in the amount of $38,875.00 and the judgment was affirmed by the Supreme Court at McGill Restoration, Inc. v. Lion Place Condo. Ass’n, 309 Neb. 202, 959 N.W.2d 251 (2021). The trial court later found McGill Restoration, Inc. had an enforceable judgment lien that was capable of execution against an individual unit in the condominium association that was owned by Michael Henery (Appellant). On its own motion, the Supreme Court ordered this case to be transferred from the docket of the Court of Appeals to its docket. She sat in place of Justice Lindsey Miller-Lerman, who was recused. The Court session was held in the Supreme Court Courtroom of the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.

Seven justices make up the Nebraska Supreme Court: Chief Justice Mike Heavican and six associate justices. On occasion, a justice must recuse him or herself from a case, and a judge from a district court or the Court of Appeals is asked to sit with the Supreme Court.

January 12, 2023, oral arguments can be viewed on the Court’s archive.

Screenshot from argument session on Nebraska Public Media:

(L to R) Justice Jonathan Papik, Justice Stephanie Stacy, Judge Christina Marroquin, Chief Justice Mike Heavican, Justice William Cassel, Justice Jeff Funke, and Justice John Freudenberg. Arguing before the Court is attorney Theodore Boecker; Recording Court arguments are Allyson Stewart and Konia Fries.