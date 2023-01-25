Greensboro Photographer-Turned-Attorney Receives Award for Outstanding Pro Bono Work Helping Families in Crisis

/EIN News/ -- Greensboro, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greensboro, North Carolina -

Greensboro, North Carolina, January 24, 2023: Family law attorney Abigail Seymour received a surprise award for Outstanding Pro Bono Service at the January 19, 2023, meeting of the Greensboro Bar Association.

A second-career attorney who went to law school in her 40s, Seymour was recognized for her outreach and pro bono representation in the immigrant community of the Triad. Seymour is a fluent Spanish-speaker and lived in Spain during the 1990s.

In his remarks at the Greensboro Country Club, former GBA President Eric Richardson noted that Seymour is inspired by the legacy of her late grandfather, Whitney North Seymour, who represented a client pro bono before the Supreme Court in 1937. The elder Seymour’s client was arrested for possessing “radical literature” and faced 20 years on a Georgia chain gang. The Justices voted 5-4 in the senior Seymour’s client’s favor, and the man was freed.

The younger Seymour was nominated for the GBA award by Catherine Johnson, Executive Director of the Guilford County Family Justice Center, who stated in her nominating remarks, “Attorney Seymour is always willing to offer guidance and help to others. She understands the value of collaboration and works to ensure that her staff knows the resources in the community, including the Family Justice Center. Seymour demonstrates compassion and caring, and her work positively impacts our community.”

In accepting the award, Seymour thanked the Bar and acknowledged her unusual journey to becoming an attorney, noting that she graduated from Elon University School of Law in 2017 and from New York University in 1989: “Don’t do the math,” she joked.

Seymour founded her firm, Camino Law in 2019, naming it after the centuries-old pilgrim’s route in Spain known as El Camino de Santiago, made famous by the 2010 film “The Way” starring Martin Sheen. Seymour walked El Camino de Santiago in 1995.

About Camino Law: Camino Law is a woman-owned, bilingual family law firm in Greensboro, North Carolina. Serving Spanish-speakers and English-speakers alike, Camino Law handles mostly child custody cases, and keeps the emotional well-being of the children at the forefront by offering both a children’s playroom and a Little Free Library on site at their cozy downtown office.

Contact:

Kristine Rodriguez, Camino Law

Tel: 336-365-0749

kristine@camino-law.com

###

