Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,969 in the last 365 days.

Luxury Ear Piercings Offered as a New Service at Sara Justice Cosmetic Tattoo in Atlanta, Georgia

Sara Justice Cosmetic Tattoo is well-known for delivering the highest quality in permanent makeup in Atlanta and is now providing safe, sanitary and stylish ear piercing services.

ATLANTA (PRWEB) January 25, 2023

When customers desire perfectly shaped eyebrows, permanent eyeliner, luscious lips or a combination of all of them, they can expect expert care and amazing results from Sara Justice Cosmetic Tattoo studio. Sara Justice is excited to add new luxury ear piercing to her menu of services. Sara Justice has over 20 years of experience perfecting her skills and revolutionary techniques to enhance beauty. Her studies included apprenticeships under some of the top tattoo and makeup artists around the world. Skilled in makeup application, eyebrow shaping and design, semi-permanent makeup, and now ear piercings, Sara can provide the results customers desire to always look their best.

After getting ears pierced and adhering strictly to aftercare instructions, the last thing customers want is to end up with non-viable piercings due to inflammation, infection or error. Ms. Justice wanted to alleviate this difficulty for clients and has spent time working diligently to expand her skill set to include high-end piercing services, working with industry leaders to hone her craft. Her facility only offers jewelry of the highest quality for safety and satisfaction, including 18k gold, platinum and silver with settings of genuine diamonds or cubic zirconia. Ear piercing services are approached with the same diligent care that semi-permanent makeup clients receive in a meticulously sterilized environment.

"I am excited to offer high-quality ear piercing, providing a safe, sterile service with an artistic eye and intentional placement for my clients," says Sara Justice

More about Sara Justice:

Sara Justice is a full service luxury micro-pigmentation/semi-permanent makeup and microblading studio located in Atlanta, GA. She offers the latest cutting-edge techniques using the most advanced machines, pigments and tools to provide clients with the highest quality in permanent makeup and services. Sara Justice Cosmetic Tattoo studio is located at 110 East Andrews Drive, Suite 207 in Atlanta, GA. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call (678) 628-7723 or visit http://www.sarajustice.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/luxury_ear_piercings_offered_as_a_new_service_at_sara_justice_cosmetic_tattoo_in_atlanta_georgia/prweb19133766.htm

You just read:

Luxury Ear Piercings Offered as a New Service at Sara Justice Cosmetic Tattoo in Atlanta, Georgia

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.