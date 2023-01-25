Luxury Ear Piercings Offered as a New Service at Sara Justice Cosmetic Tattoo in Atlanta, Georgia

Sara Justice Cosmetic Tattoo is well-known for delivering the highest quality in permanent makeup in Atlanta and is now providing safe, sanitary and stylish ear piercing services.

ATLANTA (PRWEB) January 25, 2023

When customers desire perfectly shaped eyebrows, permanent eyeliner, luscious lips or a combination of all of them, they can expect expert care and amazing results from Sara Justice Cosmetic Tattoo studio. Sara Justice is excited to add new luxury ear piercing to her menu of services. Sara Justice has over 20 years of experience perfecting her skills and revolutionary techniques to enhance beauty. Her studies included apprenticeships under some of the top tattoo and makeup artists around the world. Skilled in makeup application, eyebrow shaping and design, semi-permanent makeup, and now ear piercings, Sara can provide the results customers desire to always look their best.

After getting ears pierced and adhering strictly to aftercare instructions, the last thing customers want is to end up with non-viable piercings due to inflammation, infection or error. Ms. Justice wanted to alleviate this difficulty for clients and has spent time working diligently to expand her skill set to include high-end piercing services, working with industry leaders to hone her craft. Her facility only offers jewelry of the highest quality for safety and satisfaction, including 18k gold, platinum and silver with settings of genuine diamonds or cubic zirconia. Ear piercing services are approached with the same diligent care that semi-permanent makeup clients receive in a meticulously sterilized environment.

"I am excited to offer high-quality ear piercing, providing a safe, sterile service with an artistic eye and intentional placement for my clients," says Sara Justice

More about Sara Justice:

Sara Justice is a full service luxury micro-pigmentation/semi-permanent makeup and microblading studio located in Atlanta, GA. She offers the latest cutting-edge techniques using the most advanced machines, pigments and tools to provide clients with the highest quality in permanent makeup and services. Sara Justice Cosmetic Tattoo studio is located at 110 East Andrews Drive, Suite 207 in Atlanta, GA. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call (678) 628-7723 or visit http://www.sarajustice.com.

