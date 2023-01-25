Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Report 2022: Increasing Awareness About Advanced Orthodontic Treatments Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Orthodontic Supplies Market by Product (Removable, Fixed Braces (Bracket (Self Ligating, Lingual, Metal, Aesthetic), Ni-Ti & SS Archwire, Anchorage, Ligature (Elastomeric, Wire)), Patient (Adult, Children), User (Hospital, Clinics) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global orthodontic supplies market size is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2027 from USD 6.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Worldwide prevalence of malocclusion and increasing patient awareness about the availability of orthodontic treatment in the market are propelling the demand for orthodontic supplied. Strategies adopted by orthodontic supplies manufacturer to showcase their orthodontic product portfolio and rising collaboration & partnership among players and dental clinics are anticipated to increase the customer base of the orthodontic supplies market, further accelerating the market growth.

However, dearth of skilled dental professionals in many emerging nations and high cost of orthodontic treatment procedures is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

The removable braces segment to register the highest growth rate in orthodontic supplies market during the forecast period, by product

Based on product, the orthodontic supplies market is segmented into fixed braces, removable braces, adhesives, and accessories. The removable braces segment registered the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising patient awareness about the advantages offered by removable braces over fixed braces and the growing presence of well established manufacturers with strong offerings in removable braces. Additionally, the strategic collaboration between removable braces manufactures and orthodontic clinics is expected to increase the accessibility of clear aligners treatment among patient. For instance in July 2022, Ormco corporation signed an agreement with Svet Rovnatek, the largest orthodontic clinic in Czech Republic.

The hospital and dental clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the global orthodontic supplies market, by end users, in 2021

Based on end user, the orthodontic supplies market is segmented in hospitals & dental clinics, e-commerce platforms, and other end users. The hospitals & dental clinic segment accounted for the largest market share 2021. Factors such as increasing number of malocclusions globally, growing adoption of advanced orthodontic supplies among hospitals & dental clinics, along with the strong emphasis of private equity firm to establish a wide network of dental clinics are anticipated to play a significant role in boosting the growth of this segment.

The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global orthodontic treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of this market, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific registered the highest growth during the forecast period. Emerging Asian economies, such as China, India, and Singapore, are likely to provide high orthodontic supplies market growth opportunities. Improved healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditures, rising number of dental clinics in and the emergence of small players offering wide range of orthodontic products in the region is likely to support the rapid market growth of Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Number of Patients with Malocclusions, Jaw Diseases, Tooth Decay/Tooth Loss, and Jaw Pain

Increasing Disposable Incomes and Expanding Middle-Class Population in Developing Countries

Increasing Awareness About Advanced Orthodontic Treatments

Ongoing Research and Technological Advancements in Orthodontic Products

Restraints

Risks and Complications Associated with Orthodontic Treatments

High Cost of Advanced Orthodontic Treatments in Some Nations

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities Offered by Emerging Markets

Integration with Digital Technologies Such as Cad/Cam and Software

Increasing Use of Social Media by Patients and Dental Professionals

Direct-To-Consumer Orthodontics

Challenges

Dearth of Trained Dental Practitioners

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5t9ijy

