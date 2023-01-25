Matthias Gillner to be proposed to the upcoming Annual General Meeting as a new member of Tecan's Board of Directors

Männedorf, Switzerland, January 25, 2023 – Tecan Group Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) announced today that its Board of Directors will propose the election of Matthias Gillner as a new independent member of the Board at Tecan's next Annual General Meeting on April 18, 2023. Heinrich Fischer, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and a member of the Board since 2007, will not stand for re-election.

Dr. Lukas Braunschweiler, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: "Heinrich Fischer will not be standing for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. I would like to take this opportunity, also on behalf of the entire Board of Directors, to wholeheartedly thank him for his many years of work as Vice Chairman and his valuable contribution to Tecan's exceptionally positive development. This development would have not been possible without Heinrich Fischer's input and guidance. I am very pleased that we are able to propose Matthias Gillner as his successor, a highly successful manager who brings a broad range of experiences that are highly relevant for Tecan's future development. As a former CFO and financial expert, he is also intended to become a member of the Audit Committee."

Matthias Gillner has worked for the Hilti Group, Liechtenstein, since 2000 and was a member of the Executive Board from 2011 until December 2022 when he stepped down from his executive roles. In January 2023, he joined the Board of Directors of the Hilti Group and also became a Trustee of the Martin Hilti Family Trust and Chairman of the Hilti Foundation. Following roles in Corporate Development, Human Resources and various business unit assignments, he was initially responsible for Electric Tools & Accessories and Corporate Research in the Executive Board. In 2014, he transitioned within the Executive Board, leading the emerging market regions and the global Energy & Industry business before taking charge of Finance, Tax, Human Resources, IT, Corporate Development and the global Energy & Industry business between 2017 and 2022.

Matthias Gillner started his career as a Consultant at The Boston Consulting Group in Munich, Germany (1993-2000). He holds a Master Degree in Chemical Engineering from the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany, and a Master Degree in Business Administration from INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France.

The Board will also propose the re-election of all current members Dr. Lukas Braunschweiler, Myra Eskes, Dr. Oliver Fetzer, Dr. Karen Huebscher, Dr. Christa Kreuzburg and Dr. Daniel R. Marshak for a further one-year term.

