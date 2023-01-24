Submit Release
UZBEKISTAN, January 24 - The President of Uzbekistan notes the wide opportunities for deepening the strategic partnership with Turkmenistan

On January 24, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, who arrived in Tashkent to attend the meeting of the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers.

Minister Rashid Meredov conveyed warm greetings and good wishes to the President of Uzbekistan from the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty, the Leader of the Nation Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

At the meeting, aspects of the implementation of the agreements at the highest level, reached during the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan on 14-15 July and the official visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan on 21-22 October 2022, were discussed.

The issues of further deepening the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, building up cooperation in the economy, trade, industrial cooperation, energy, transport and logistics, enhancing interregional contacts, cultural and humanitarian exchange were considered.

It was noted that several joint events will take place in the first quarter of this year – regular meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission, the Joint Commission on Water Management Issues, inter-MFA political consultations, cultural and other events.

Views were also exchanged on the current issues of the regional and international agenda. The schedule of forthcoming meetings was considered.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan

