Beard Grooming Products Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 38.14 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Demand, Future Growth, Trends and Competitive Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the beard grooming products market was valued at USD 21.87 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 38.14 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030

Market Analysis and Size

In last few years, men are turning out to be more conscious regarding their appearance and looks. They are tend to adapt themselves to current ongoing trend no matter when it comes to setting different hairstyles and waring apparels. There is an increase in popularity of beard grooming among male. The “beard Oil” is expected to be the fastest growing product type segment because it has high moisturizing properties and is suitable for all skin types. Beard oils comprise several essential oils for healthy hair growth, which also softens the hair follicles.

Beard grooming products refer to numerous facial hair growth and maintenance products. They are mainly used for controlling, brushing and encouraging the beard's healthy growth and filling patches of thin facial hair. Beard growth is an inherently driven process and is impacted by the levels of dihydrotestosterone (DHT) and testosterone in the body. Beard care products are cosmetic products that mainly nurture the facial hair, skin and retain the smoothness and softness of the beard.

Some of the major players operating in the beard grooming products market are:

L'Oréal S.A. (France)

Procter and Gamble (U.S.)

Unilever (U.K.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands)

Shiseido Company (Japan)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Revlon Group (U.S.)

Conair Corporation (U.S.)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S)

Yves Rocher (France)

Wahl Clipper Corporation (U.S.)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Spectrum Brands (U.S.)

Andis Company (U.S.)

Syska (U.S.)

Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

Kroger (U.S.)

Coty Inc. (U.S.)

Opportunities:

Shifting consumer preference toward organic products

The increasing awareness regarding the harmful effects associated with the use of artificial ingredients and synthetic chemicals in personal care products, beard grooming product manufacturers are progressively using natural and organic raw material for the manufacture of shampoo, oils and beard softeners. They are using essential oils, plant extracts, and herbal ingredients, such as almonds, castor, avocado, argan, jojoba and coconut oil. These natural ingredients reduce the possibilities of developing allergic reactions on the skin that might cause itching, rashes, or bleeding. Thus, the shifting consumer preference toward organic products will likely generate ample market growth opportunities.

Surging product innovation

The surging product launches and other innovations by market players will also have a positive impact on the product demand and market growth. For instance, Beard Wax from The Man Company produces 100% natural product prepared by geranium and argan. Moreover, L’Oreal has launched BarberClub Long Beard and Skin Oil, which is made of organic raw materials and does not include colorants, silicone, or parabens.

Key Growth Drivers:

Increased focused on personal care

Men’s also focus on their care, this is one of the major factor which is expected to drive the market growth. Men have become more conscious about their appearances and looks and thus, they are spending in high-quality apparel, indulging in physical activities to appear much fitter and leaner and using innovative grooming products. Wearing a beard looks to raise confidence in men and offers them with a more mature look. To achieve this look, consumers are consuming innovative beard grooming products, such as razors and shavers that are equipped with simple to advanced styling features. They are also using shampoos, gels, oils and moisturizers to brush, clean and maintain the complete look of the beard. These products also help in preventing the hair from looking dusty and flaky.

Increasing spending on beard grooming products

Nowadays, men are also very aware about their look and appearance, according to a survey, men give at least 16 minutes on their grooming. They do not mind spending on good grooming products. Thus, growing expenditure on products such as oil and serum, cream and balm, gel and wax, cleanser, equipment and accessories, others is expected to enlarge the growth of the market.

Key Market Segments Covered in Beard Grooming Products Industry Research

Product Type

Oil and Serum

Cream and Balm

Gel and Wax

Cleanser

Equipment and Accessories

Others

Product Purpose

Medicated

General Purpose

Price Range

Economic

Premium

Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

E-Commerce

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Independent Stores

Others

Category

Conventional

Organic

End-User

Household

Commercial

Beard Grooming Products Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the beard grooming products market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the beard grooming products market in terms. This is due to rising disposable income and increasing awareness regarding personal grooming in this region. Furthermore, abundant men’s salons are accountable for rise in sales of beard grooming products in Spain.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2023-2030 because men are willing to spend money to appear good and expenditure a considerable amount of money on grooming products in this region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Beard Grooming Products Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Beard Grooming Products Market, By Product Type Global Beard Grooming Products Market, By Product Purpose Global Beard Grooming Products Market, By Price Range Global Beard Grooming Products Market, By Sales Channel Global Beard Grooming Products Market, By Category Global Beard Grooming Products Market, By End User Global Beard Grooming Products Market, By Region Global Beard Grooming Products Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

