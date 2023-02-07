Cognitive Research Corporation Announces New Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Shortreed.
We undertook an extensive search process for this critical role following our recent growth equity investment from RC Capital.”ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognitive Research Corporation (“CRC”) is happy to announce the appointment of Ryan Shortreed as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Shortreed is an accomplished global finance executive in the life sciences industry, with extensive experience in the CRO industry. Ryan’s specialty is driving value creation through the strategic execution of financial strategies while enhancing the way finance partners with the business to achieve both financial and operational goals. He has brought these talents to companies such as ObvioHealth, Syneos Health, TFS HealthScience, Parexel, and PRA International.
Ryan's extensive educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts from Loyola University/Baltimore and an MBA from the NY Institute of Technology. He has been certified as a Project Management Professional (PMP) and received a Masters Certificate, Six Sigma.
“We undertook an extensive search process for this critical role following our recent growth equity investment from RC Capital. I am delighted to have Ryan joining our exceptional leadership team and providing his insights and knowledge as we navigate our rapid growth and evolution,” said C.G. (Chip) Gillooly, CEO.
Cognitive Research Corporation’s mission is to support innovative companies developing new medicines and therapies to improve mental health and neurological disorders. As a leading neuroscience clinical research organization (CRO) and cognitive assessment technology company, CRC works with sponsors, specialized clinical trial sites, and CNS experts to bring new drugs through rigorous testing to support FDA submissions and eventual market introduction. For more information, visit www.cogres.com.
