Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,952 in the last 365 days.

DEQ to hold Community Meeting in Pender County on Private Well Sampling

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will hold a community information meeting on Tuesday, February 28, at Heide Trask Senior High School Auditorium in Rocky Point. 

DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties.  Staff will also answer questions from the public about the private well sampling and alternate water supplies. 

When:        Tuesday, February 28 at 6 p.m.

Where:      Heide Trask Senior High School
                 14328 NC Hwy 210, Rocky Point, NC 28457         

Speaker sign-up will be available upon arrival at the meeting.

At DEQ's direction, Chemours is sampling for PFAS contamination in eligible private drinking water wells downstream of the Fayetteville Works Facility. Chemours is required to provide alternate water supplies to residents whose wells exceed specific action levels.

To have your well sampled, call Chemours at (910) 678-1100. Messages to the Chemours call-line are monitored during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Chemours should respond within 24-to-48 hours starting on the next business day. If you don't currently qualify for well testing, you may qualify in the future. Chemours is required to keep your contact information and notify you if testing expands to your area. 

Additional well sampling information for residents, including criteria for eligible wells and other resources is available here

 

You just read:

DEQ to hold Community Meeting in Pender County on Private Well Sampling

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.