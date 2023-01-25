ATL (a PSI Company) Awarded Contract to Provide Independent Nuclear Consulting Services to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technologies and Laboratories (ATL) International, Inc., a PSI company, a government services consulting firm specializing in nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health, announced it has been awarded a four-year task order to provide independent nuclear consulting services and to conduct comprehensive third-party assessments to the NIST Center for Neutron Research (NCNR).



Under the contract, ATL will assess regulatory and programmatic compliance, provide recommendations for improvement, and assist NCNR in the implementation of identified recommendations and corrective actions. ATL will assist NCNR in the following program areas: (1) Nuclear Safety Culture; (2) Problem Identification and Resolution; (3) Event Root Cause; (4) Training; (5) Procedures; and (6) Design and Function of Safety Assessment Committee and Safety Evaluation Committee.

"ATL is honored to continue our support of NIST and to establish an integrated team of experts dedicated to improving all aspects of nuclear safety at the NCNR,” said Bill Niemeyer, ATL’s Chief Operations Officer. "This award marks another critical milestone for ATL as we begin a new year helping to advance the vital missions of our clients and the citizens they serve.”

ATL will be supported by TFE, Inc. and Information Systems Laboratories, Inc., small businesses with proven experience in nuclear safety and Nuclear Regulatory Commission compliance.

About ATL International, Inc.

Founded in 1989, ATL offers its clients innovative scientific and technical solutions of the highest quality in the fields of health and the environment. ATL is recognized for its proven expertise in nuclear and laboratory operations, decommissioning and demolition (D&D), radiological protection, occupational health and safety, and information technology. The company has multiple offices throughout the U.S., as well as a presence at multiple client sites. ATL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Planned Systems International, Inc.

