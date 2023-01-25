Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Infection Pipeline Clinical Trials Featuring 25+ companies| DelveInsight

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is an infection caused by antibiotic-resistant strains of the pathogen Staphylococcus aureus. Rising incidence of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections is creating health concerns among the population. Manufacturers are focusing on product development and launches for the treatment of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

DelveInsight’s 'Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Infection Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection therapies in various stages of clinical development. Major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Infection Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ companies and 28+ pipeline drugs for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection treatment.

Key methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection companies include Trellis Bioscience, LegoChem Biosciences, Aptorum Group, ContraFect, Crystalgenomics, Cellics Therapeutics, MicuRx, Oxford Antibiotic Group, Destiny Pharma, TSRL, Inc., TAXIS Pharmaceuticals, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Helperby Therapeutics, Akagera Medicines, Histogen, Alphamab Co. Ltd, Biocidium Pharmaceuticals, and others are evaluating novel methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection pipeline therapies in various stages of development include TRL1068, Delpazolid, ALS 4, Teicoplanin inhalation, CG 400549, SAAP 148, Exebacase, Marinus, CTI 005, Iclaprim, MRX 4, MRX 7, XF-73, TXA709, ARV-1801, ACX-375C, ABX-605, IBT-V02, BCM-0184 , Contezolid, TetramOX, Ceftobiprole, HY-004B8b, HY-005B8a, CG-549, Emricasan, KN043, and several others.

and several others. Ceftobiprole medocaril, the prodrug of the active moiety ceftobiprole, is a cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous administration, with rapid bactericidal activity against a wide range of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria. This includes methicillin-susceptible and resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA, MRSA) and susceptible Pseudomonas spp. In October 2022, Basilea Pharmaceutica announced the results from Phase III ERADICATE study , evaluating ceftobiprole in the treatment of adult patients with bacterial bloodstream infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus. Results for the primary efficacy outcomes were consistent in key subgroups including in patients with MSSA or MRSA bloodstream infections at baseline, and in various categories of underlying conditions such as skin and skin structure infections, abdominal abscesses, chronic dialysis, septic arthritis, osteomyelitis, definite right-sided infective endocarditis and in patients with persistent SAB. Basilea also planned to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for ceftobiprole to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) around year-end 2022.

Exebacase (CF-301) being developed by ContraFect Corporation is a lysin with potent activity against Staphylococcus aureus ("Staph aureus"). Exebacase has the potential to be the first-in-class of a new treatment for patients with Staph aureus bacteremia. The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to exebacase for the treatment of MRSA bloodstream infections (bacteremia), including right-sided endocarditis, when used in addition to SOC antistaphylococcal antibiotics in adult patients, based on the final data from the Phase II superiority trial of exebacase.

In July 2022, Destiny Pharma plc announced that it had received an award from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The research project will establish the potential of the Company's proprietary XF-73 drug as a novel treatment for cystic fibrosis patients infected with methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

, plc announced that it had received an award from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The research project will establish the potential of the Company’s proprietary XF-73 drug as a novel treatment for cystic fibrosis patients infected with methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). CTI-005 is for the treatment of Methicillin Resistance Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Pneumonia and has been granted IND allowance from the US FDA. The potent RBC-NS has the membrane lipids and receptors that a normal red blood cell has, however, the high surface-volume ratio of the RBC-NS allows it to act as a decoy. This characteristic allows the RBC-NS to bind and neutralize toxins, auto-antibodies, and bacterial infections. The pore-forming toxins emitted by MRSA can be effectively absorbed and neutralized by RBC-NS.

The methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection pipeline landscape.

Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Infection Overview

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections are caused by bacteria that have attained resistance from several antibiotics that treat diseases caused by Staphylococcus bacteria. The common patients of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections are patients that have been in hospitals or healthcare settings for a long duration where the bacteria is found commonly. MRSA infections are known as healthcare-associated MRSA (HA-MRSA) if infected in hospitals. Such infections can spread to healthcare workers through invasive procedures, which are further transmitted to several patients by touching and operating with bare hands.

Other MRSA infections occur in a considerable population of healthy people. People associated with community-associated MRSA (CA-MRSA) show symptoms appearing as painful skin boils. It further spreads through physical contact between individuals. The population at higher risk includes people surrounded by a significant number of people and childcare workers. MRSA infections might look like red bumps, pimples, or spider bites, accompanied by pus and fever.





A snapshot of the Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Infection pipeline drugs mentioned in the report:

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA Ceftobiprole Basilea Pharmaceutica Phase III Cell wall inhibitors; Peptidyltransferase inhibitors Intravenous CG 549 CrystalGenomics



Phase II Enoyl-ACP reductase inhibitors; Fatty acid synthase expression inhibitors; Fatty acid synthetase complex inhibitors Oral BCM-0184 Biocidium Pharmaceuticals Phase I NA Oral/Topical TRL1068 Trellis Bioscience Phase I Bacterial biofilm inhibitors Intravenous ALS 4 Aptorum Group Phase I Bacterial virulence inhibitors Oral EVX-B1 Evaxion Biotech



Preclinical Immunostimulants NA Emricasan Histogen Preclinical Apoptosis inhibitors; Caspase inhibitors NA TarO inhibitor Prokaryotics Discovery Cell membrane inhibitors; Cell wall inhibitors NA

Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Infection Therapeutics Assessment

The methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection pipeline report proffers an integral view of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Infection Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Pre-clinical, Discovery, Discontinued, Inactive, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Pre-clinical, Discovery, Discontinued, Inactive, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical.

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical. Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Cell wall inhibitors; Peptidyltransferase inhibitors, Enoyl-ACP reductase inhibitors; Fatty acid synthase expression inhibitors; Fatty acid synthetase complex inhibitors, Bacterial biofilm inhibitors, Bacterial virulence inhibitors, Immunostimulants, Apoptosis inhibitors; Caspase inhibitors, Cell membrane inhibitors; Cell wall inhibitors

Cell wall inhibitors; Peptidyltransferase inhibitors, Enoyl-ACP reductase inhibitors; Fatty acid synthase expression inhibitors; Fatty acid synthetase complex inhibitors, Bacterial biofilm inhibitors, Bacterial virulence inhibitors, Immunostimulants, Apoptosis inhibitors; Caspase inhibitors, Cell membrane inhibitors; Cell wall inhibitors Key Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Infection Companies : Trellis Bioscience, LegoChem Biosciences, Aptorum Group, ContraFect, Crystalgenomics, Cellics Therapeutics, MicuRx, Oxford Antibiotic Group, Destiny Pharma, TSRL, Inc., TAXIS Pharmaceuticals, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Helperby Therapeutics, Akagera Medicines, Histogen, Alphamab Co. Ltd, Biocidium Pharmaceuticals, and others.

: Trellis Bioscience, LegoChem Biosciences, Aptorum Group, ContraFect, Crystalgenomics, Cellics Therapeutics, MicuRx, Oxford Antibiotic Group, Destiny Pharma, TSRL, Inc., TAXIS Pharmaceuticals, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Helperby Therapeutics, Akagera Medicines, Histogen, Alphamab Co. Ltd, Biocidium Pharmaceuticals, and others. Key Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Infection Pipeline Therapies: TRL1068, Delpazolid, ALS 4, Teicoplanin inhalation, CG 400549, SAAP 148, Exebacase, Marinus, CTI 005, Iclaprim, MRX 4, MRX 7, XF-73, TXA709, ARV-1801, ACX-375C, ABX-605, IBT-V02, BCM-0184, Contezolid, TetramOX, Ceftobiprole, HY-004B8b, HY-005B8a, CG-549, Emricasan, KN043, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Infection Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Infection Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Infection Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Infection Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Infection Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Infection Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Ceftobiprole: Basilea Pharmaceutica 8. Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Infection Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 CG549: CrystalGenomics 9. Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Infection Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 TRL1068: Trellis Bioscience 10. Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Infection Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Infection Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Infection Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

