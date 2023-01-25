Vehicle, Speed Restrictions in Place on I-79, I-80 and I-376 - UPDATED AT 11:15 AM

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has implemented vehicle and speed restrictions on portion of Interstate 79, Interstate 80, and Interstate 376 in the northwest region.

There is a 45-mph speed restriction with commercial vehicles in the right lane only in place on the following roadways:

I-79 from the beginning point in Erie County to the Cranberry Township area in Butler County;

I-80 from the Ohio state line in Mercer County to Exit 161 (Route 220.Route 26, Bellefonte) in Centre County; and

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction is in place on I-80 both eastbound and westbound from the I-79 interchange in Mercer County to the New Jersey state line.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

Additional restrictions are in place in other parts of the state.

Drivers are reminded to continue to use caution while traveling during winter weather conditions and to avoid unnecessary travel whenever possible.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

