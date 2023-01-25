McKees Rocks Bridge Overnight Inspection Thursday Night in McKees Rocks Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight inspection activities on the McKees Rocks Bridge (Route 3104) in McKees Rocks Borough, Allegheny County will occur Thursday night, January 26 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the McKees Rocks Bridge over the CSX Railroad tracks from 9 p.m. Thursday night to 5 a.m. Friday morning. Crews from the Gannett Fleming will conduct routine bridge inspection work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

