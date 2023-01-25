Upcylced “Scrapboards” to be Auctioned to Help Rebuild Siargao Island in the Philippines
Livelihood boats used by locals for tourism and fishing were destroyed and beached in Siargao's coastlines from super typhoon Rai
The Scrapboards are a product of Project Re-Dew - a design initiative made of soda bottles and wood debris from super typhoon Rai.MAKATI, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Philippine island of Siargao is one of Asia’s leading surf destinations and was also voted the Best Island in Asia in the 2021 Conde Nast Travelers Readers awards. A little over a year ago, the island was devastated by category-5 super typhoon Rai - becoming the second costliest typhoon to impact the Philippines in history.
The island of Siargao was forced to close down (after 2 years of pandemic lockdown) from sustaining damages in infrastructure and agriculture estimated to be ₱20 billion ($400 million) including the island’s community boats that were instrumental to the island’s main source of income which is surf tourism and fishing. Meteorologists attributed the increasing strength of these typhoons to climate change with locals remembering that the last typhoon with the same magnitude of destruction was last felt in 1984.
To aid Siargao in its recovery, 'art+design' by Gavel&Block, a subsidiary of Salcedo Auctions will be holding an auction that features five “Scrapboards” from Rise Siargao – an NGO that helps rebuild homes for victims of super typhoon Odette, and ReMaker Space— a facility that uses upcycling machines on recovered plastic wastes for sustainable solutions. The Scrapboards were creations of Project Re-Dew - an initiative by conceptualized by BBDO Guerrero’s Creative Directors, Nikki Sunga and Andi Olbés that upcycled used PET soda bottles pulverized into a resin and combined with scrap wood collected from the aftermath of typhoon, sculpted to form surfboards.
Each of the Scrapboards represent an iconic location in Siargao Island, such as the Maasin River, the Sugba Lagoon, the Pacifico Lighthouse, the Sea of Coconut trees, and the Cloud 9 Boardwalk. The Scrapboards are now included in the online catalogue of 'art+design' accessible via Salcedo Auction's website.
The virtual auction will happen online on February 4, 2023 and is open to international bidders under the Philippine Peso currency. Absentee bidders may also place their bids online starting January 20 after registering in the website. Each Scrapboard has a starting bid of PHP 55,000 (USD 1,000). 100% of the proceeds from the auction will be turned over to RISE Siargao and ReMaker Space which will be used to fund in rebuilding community boats that can be used for long-term and sustainable livelihood such as fishing and tourism.
“Plastic bottles and wood wreckage are mostly considered waste materials that are potentially harmful for coastline communities like Siargao. Turning these waste materials into art pieces to support the island is the perfect symbol of the community’s strength, resiliency, and respect for the island’s ecological systems.” says Pilar Bonnin from RISE Siargao.
“Project Re-Dew is a unique and inspiring way to aid in Siargao’s recovery, and we are humbled to be a part of this project that can help the locals land back on their feet.” says Richie Lerma, Salcedo Auction’s Chairman and Chief Specialist.
Project Re-Dew is an initiative by creative agency, BBDO Guerrero supported by Mountain Dew Philippines. The Scrapboards first debuted as the official trophies for the winners of Siargao’s International Surfing Cup in October 2022 after the island re-opened to tourists. These five additional Scrapboards and other surf-inspired pieces were turned over to RISE Siargao and ReMaker Space last December 2022 to fund the projects’ causes.
