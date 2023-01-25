Judicate West Welcomes Neutral Gerald E. Agnew Jr. in Continued Los Angeles Growth

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Gerald E. Agnew, Jr. to its roster of neutrals. Based in the Los Angeles office, he is available as a mediator for matters statewide.



“Gerry is as accomplished and respected as they come with a rare blend of deep experience, reputation, personality, energy and dedication – all of which have been on display and served him well throughout his career and especially now as a mediator,” said Alan Brutman, Judicate West’s President. “These same attributes, along with hard work, training and determination, have led Gerry to win substantial cases for his clients over the years, as well as achieve personal goals -- including a world champion title in velodrome cycling just last year. He is a model of integrity and understands how to handle sensitive matters with care, tact and respect for all parties. All these qualities combined are key to succeeding as a neutral. We are thrilled to have him on the Judicate West team full-time and confident our clients will find him a terrific addition to our roster.”

With nearly five decades of litigation experience, Agnew has successfully tried more than 100 civil trials to verdict or judgment, including catastrophic injury and wrongful death actions involving defective products; construction, premises and vehicular accidents; medical malpractice; elder abuse and other acts of negligence. He also served as a settlement officer for the Los Angeles Superior Court, managing a voluntary settlement program and coordinating settlement talks for dozens of litigated matters. In 1984, Agnew co-founded Agnew Brusavich where he focused on representing seriously injured plaintiffs in various personal injury matters.

Agnew is a diplomate of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), a member of the Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC), the Consumer Attorney Association of Los Angeles (CAALA) and the American Association for Justice. He is also a fellow of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers and a past president of the Western Trial Lawyers Association, the South Bay Bar Association, and CAALA. Agnew was also named “Trial Lawyer of the Year” by CAALA. Additionally, he was included among the “Most Respected Plaintiff Trial Lawyers” by California Lawyer. He has also been consistently ranked by Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers magazines.

Agnew earned his J.D., cum laude, from the Southwestern University School of Law (1974), where he served as editor-in-chief of the Southwestern Law Review. He received his B.S. from Woodbury University (1971) and mediation training from the Strauss Institute for Dispute Resolution at Pepperdine University School of Law (2021).

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

